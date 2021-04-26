First Internet Bank Commits $250,000 to Hamilton County Community Foundation











[url="]First+Internet+Bank[/url] announced today a contribution of $250,000 to the [url="]Hamilton+County+Community+Foundation[/url] unrestricted endowment which will be awarded to not-for-profit organizations in the area. Through a 2:1 match with [url="]Lilly+Endowment[/url]’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT) VII Initiative – increasing the total commitment to $750,000 – these funds will help address the most critical needs of Hamilton County residents now and in the future.The strategic plan of Hamilton County Community Foundation, an affiliate of Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF), identifies three main initiatives:“Contributing to the success of our local communities is one of our foundational principles,” said David Becker, President and CEO of First Internet Bank. “By joining forces with Hamilton County Community Foundation and Lilly Endowment, we are better able to serve those who live and work here, creating a path to long-term growth and stability.”“Having First Internet Bank support our vision of an equitable community for all impacts more than just Hamilton County Community Foundation,” said Tom Kilian, Jr., President of Hamilton County Community Foundation and IMPACT Central Indiana. “This gift will help us create a stronger, more equitable Hamilton County for all.”Gifts to Hamilton County Community Foundation’s unrestricted endowment will continue the 2:1 match by Lilly Endowment through September 30, 2021. For more information about support of the foundation, visit [url="]HamiltonCountyCommunityFoundation.org%2Fgive%2F[/url].First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.2 billion as of March 31, 2021, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at [url="]www.firstib.com[/url]. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.Hamilton County Community Foundation, an affiliate of Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF), is a $99 million public foundation working to mobilize people, ideas and investment to make Central Indiana a community where everyone has equitable opportunity to reach their full potential—no matter place, race or identity. The foundation aims to build a community where opportunity meets growth for everyone, and philanthropic efforts support not-for-profit organizations doing vital work. Hamilton County Community Foundation was established in 1991 to inspire philanthropy while helping people enhance their family and charitable legacies in tax-smart ways. Learn more at [url="]HamiltonCountyCommunityFoundation.org[/url].

