Protiviti Named One of 2021 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services by Great Place to Work®

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ list for the fifth time. The recognition by Great Place to Work® is based on its analysis of confidential survey responses from more than 463,000 current employees across the U.S. The 25 firms on the list were assessed based on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status and other criteria. According to the survey, 95% of Protiviti's employees said Protiviti is a great place to work, compared to 59% for the typical U.S. company.

"We take great pride in our continuing recognition as a best workplace in consulting because we are dedicated to creating a cohesive and inspiring environment where our consultants can confidently build their careers and deliver great results for clients," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "Inspired by our firm's core values – integrity, innovation and inclusion – our people have continued to support each other throughout the pandemic while helping our clients transform to meet the business challenges of today and innovate for the future."

Protiviti was also recently named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the seventh consecutive year. Data from that annual survey, which is also administered by Great Place to Work, is used to compile the Consulting & Professional Services and other Great Place to Work lists.

"These companies are proof that strong company culture is not restricted to the physical workplace," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP of global recognition, Great Place to Work. "Despite the challenges of the pandemic and remote work, employees at these companies say they feel supported by their leaders, connected to their colleagues and that managers bring out the best in everyone."

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and our independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through our network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

