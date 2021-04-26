>
ExxonMobil to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:XOM +0.64%


Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:XOM) will release first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, April 30, 2021. A press release will be issued via Business Wire and available at 6:30 a.m. CT at [url="]www.exxonmobil.com[/url].



Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer, and Stephen Littleton, vice president of investor relations and secretary, will review the results during a live, listen-only conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT. The presentation can be accessed via [url="]webcast[/url] or by calling (888) 596-2592 (United States) or (786) 789-4790 (International). Please reference confirmation code 7945025 to join the call. An archive replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at [url="]www.exxonmobil.com%2Fir[/url].

