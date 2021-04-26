Perficient Helps MonkeySports Achieve Double-Digit Sales Growth with Commerce Experience Powered by Magento Commerce





Session Title:







[url="]Upgrading+to+Higher+Ecommerce+Sales+and+Efficiency[/url]







Date/Time:







Wednesday, April 28, at 2 p.m. PT







Speakers:







Ki Song, director of ecommerce, MonkeySports















Kaushal Shah, Magento practice director, Perficient





[url="]Perficient%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the successful Magento 2 migration of a digital commerce experience for MonkeySports, a leading retailer of sporting equipment in the U.S. and Canada. The migration strategy and outcomes are the focus of a breakout session during the virtual Adobe Summit 2021, where Perficient will serve as a Showcase sponsor.The retail industry is quickly evolving to deliver on the needs of the always-connected consumer, and maintaining an optimized commerce experience is essential to sustaining long-term success. [url="]MonkeySports[/url] needed to migrate its existing experience to Magento Commerce 2 in order to modernize its commerce capabilities, improve site functionality and performance, and support the growing business.Perficient partnered with MonkeySports to complete the migration for both the Canadian and U.S. websites and integrate the websites with Product Information Management (PIM) software to centralize product data and disseminate it across channels. Additionally, Perficient and MonkeySports streamlined the product management and reward points processes and incorporated a configurator to allow customers to tailor their equipment when shopping online. The integrated website now features advanced functionality that reduces the time to introduce new products, improves the inventory update process, and enables more customization.Within a few weeks of launching the optimized commerce experience, MonkeySports realized significant revenue growth, including a 50-percent sales increase in Canada and a 10-percent increase in the U.S.“This migration has been the most stable website implementation our company has ever had,” said Ki Song, director of ecommerce, MonkeySports. “Our customers expect an intuitive digital experience with features designed with their convenience in mind, and this commerce solution delivers by providing an efficient and streamlined experience.”Representatives from MonkeySports and Perficient will discuss the successful implementation during a breakout session at the virtual Adobe Summit 2021. Details about the presentation include:“The Magento 2 platform is a powerful tool capable of improving internal processes for merchants while delivering a modern and engaging commerce experience at every point throughout the customer journey,” said Kaushal Shah, Magento practice director, Perficient. “We’re excited to return to Adobe Summit with MonkeySports to share how our upgrade strategy and the advanced functionalities we implemented have reduced the time to go live with products and simplified the inventory update process.”In addition to its presentations with MonkeySports, Perficient experts will be available to meet with Adobe Summit attendees on April 27 and 28 to discuss how we help clients utilize the latest Adobe applications to create thrilling cross-channel experiences.An Adobe Platinum Partner, Perficient provides end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions on Adobe Experience Cloud that tackle the ever-changing and increasingly complex challenges businesses face. With more than 20 years of experience and five Adobe specializations, Perficient combines the strategic imagination of an agency with a deep level of Adobe expertise and technical acumen to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Perficient is a Magento Commerce Specialized provider with one of the largest teams of Magento-certified developers that has delivered more than 300 successful launches.For more information about Perficient’s [url="]Adobe+expertise[/url] and [url="]Magento+Commerce+capabilities[/url], [url="]subscribe[/url] to our blog and follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit [url="]www.perficient.com[/url].Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2021. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005627/en/