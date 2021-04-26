Optiv Security Announces Key Executive Appointments to Support Growth Strategy

Optiv Security, a security solutions integrator delivering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, today announced three key appointments to help accelerate growth and drive brand, stakeholder engagement and partner alliances.

Optiv announces key executive appointments: Heather Allen Strbiak (chief human resources officer), Heather Rim, (chief marketing officer), and Ahmed Shah (senior vice president alliances and ecosystems).











Heather Allen Strbiak, chief human resources officer, oversees worldwide HR strategy and people programs.







Heather Rim, chief marketing officer , leads all aspects of marketing and communications to accelerate brand visibility, drive demand generation and inspire stakeholder engagement.







Ahmed Shah, senior vice president alliances and ecosystems, is responsible for partner strategy and programs that drive and align with business goals and growth targets.







“I’m proud to welcome such high caliber of talent to the Optiv family to round out our already deep bench of expertise as we work to be the single partner our clients rely on to advise, deploy and operate integrated security solutions,” said Kevin Lynch, Optiv CEO. “As we strive to be the industry’s employer of choice, we’re also working to shape our company, and our industry, to one more representative of our society. Both Heathers and Ahmed are already helping drive the positive impacts of a diverse culture and innovative ways to engage and invest in the success of our employees, clients and partners.”Strbiak is a seasoned business executive with nearly 30 years of experience in all domains of HR. Prior to Optiv, she worked for major companies in HR leadership roles including T-Mobile, Accenture and Washington Mutual. She’s also a certified executive and life coach through the International Coach Federation.Rim is a global marketing and communications executive with more than two decades of experience building brands to fuel growth. Rim joined Optiv from AECOM, a leading infrastructure consulting firm, where she served as chief marketing and communications officer. Previously, she held senior corporate communications, marketing and investor relations roles at companies including Avery Dennison, The Walt Disney Company and WellPoint.Shah is a veteran alliances professional in the cybersecurity and internet space. Prior to Optiv, he led technology alliances and strategic partnerships for Ivanti and was responsible for transforming existing partnerships and forming new and innovative go-to-market alliances. Shah also ran business development and strategic alliances teams for various technology companies including Cisco, Rovi and Neustar.Reador visit [url="]www.optiv.com[/url] for more information.Twitter: [url="]www.twitter.com%2Foptiv+%0A[/url]LinkedIn: [url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Foptiv-inc[/url]Facebook: [url="]www.facebook.com%2Foptivinc[/url]YouTube: [url="]www.youtube.com%2Fc%2FOptivInc[/url]Blog: [url="]www.optiv.com%2Fexplore-optiv-insights%2Fblog[/url]Optiv is a security solutions integrator – “one-stop” trusted partner with a singular focus on cybersecurity. Our end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities span risk management and transformation, cyber digital transformation, threat management, cyber operations, identity and data management, and integration and innovation, helping organizations realize stronger, simpler and more cost-efficient cybersecurity programs that support business requirements and outcomes. At Optiv, we are modernizing cybersecurity to enable clients to innovate their consumption models, integrate infrastructure and technology to maximize value, achieve measurable outcomes, and realize complete solutions and business alignment. For more information about Optiv, please visit us at [url="]www.optiv.com[/url].

