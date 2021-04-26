>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Afya Limited Hosts Virtual Investors and ESG Day on May 6, 2021

April 26, 2021 | About: AFYA -0.25%

NOVA LIMA, Brazil and MINAS GERAIS, Brazil, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya ( AFYA), the largest medical education group in Brazil, today announced that it will host its Investor and ESG Day on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 at 9:00 am EDT.

Attendees will hear from Afya’s business executives that will discuss the Company's main deliveries, business strategy and ESG initiatives.

The program will commence at 09:00 a.m. EDT and will be followed immediately by a live question and answer session with Afya’s executive team.

To access the live webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides, please register at www.afya.com.br/afyaday. Participants are advised to register in advance.

About Afya Limited ( AFYA)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and their daily practices with digital products.

Investor Relations Contact:

Afya Limited

[email protected]

Source: Afya Limited


ti?nf=ODIyMzgzNyM0MTM5NjUzIzIxODQ0NDU=
ccefa724-9986-4457-9e81-2c903612a0ee

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)