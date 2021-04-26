NCR Partners with U.S. Small Business Administration to Help Restaurants Receive Revitalization Fund Grants

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading provider of end-to-end software and technology that runs restaurants, today announced it is working with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help NCR customers receive Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) grants.The restaurant industry has been among the hardest-hit sectors during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To help bring jobs back and revive the industry, the American Rescue Plan established the $28.6 billion RRF at the SBA. The SBA will administer the funds to the hardest-hit small restaurants.“Restaurants have been scrambling to survive the downturn caused by the pandemic,” said Dirk Izzo, president and general manager, NCR Hospitality. “We are committed and honored to do our part to facilitate access to much-needed financial support for our customers so they can keep their business running.”NCR has partnered with SBA to provide validated sales and financial information for NCR customers using Silver Back Office or Aloha Insight business analytics for their 2020 vs. 2019 revenue to make it easier for them to apply for a grant via the SBA portal. NCR is also working with SBA to provide information to customers about applying for the RRF grants.“The SBA is pleased to partner with NCR and others as we start helping restaurants across the country devastated by the pandemic,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “Together, NCR and SBA are helping restaurants get the relief and support they need to navigate today’s COVID-restricted marketplace.”NCR is building the apps, software and services to drive front-end digital transformations that help run the restaurant. NCR is trusted by more than 100,000 restaurants, including independent operators, domestic chains and international brands across the globe. NCR’s comprehensive offering includes the signature [url="]NCR+Aloha[/url] POS platform and [url="]NCR+Silver+Pro[/url], to provide everything restaurants need to run their business, boost efficiency and increase growth.NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.Web site: [url="]www.ncr.com+%0A[/url]Twitter: [url="]%40NCRCorporation+%0A[/url]Facebook: [url="]www.facebook.com%2Fncrcorp+%0A[/url]LinkedIn: [url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fncr-corporation+%0A[/url]YouTube: [url="]www.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fncrcorporation[/url]The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit [url="]www.sba.gov.[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005573/en/