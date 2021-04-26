Jacqueline Reyes is Promoted to Senior Vice President, BSA/AML/OFAC Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Bedminster, NJ, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the elevation of Jacqueline Reyes to senior vice president, Bank Secrecy Act (BSA)/Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Over the past 21 years, and throughout her tenure at various NJ institutions, Ms. Reyes has been considered a leader, rising from customer service representative, operations manager, and compliance specialist, to an assistant BSA and AML officer, and now onto her new role. Ms. Reyes is responsible for the development, implementation and administration of all aspects of the BSA compliance program, and for assuring the Bank is in compliance with the BSA, AML, USA Patriot Act, and OFAC. Jacqueline was appointed by the Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Board of Directors as the Bank’s BSA/AML/OFAC officer in February 2015, when the Bank’s assets totaled $2.7 billion. She has continued to successfully administer the Bank’s BSA, AML and OFAC programs to current total assets of $5.9 billion recorded at December 30, 2020.



Jacqueline completed the Bank’s “Emerging Leaders Program,” as recommended by the Company’s Chief Risk Officer in 2014. She was promoted to vice president in 2016. In 2017, Ms. Reyes was awarded the NJBankers “New Leaders in Banking Award,” a direct result of her being viewed as a hard-working, responsible, and effective individual at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. She holds an Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (ACAMS) designation, further contributing to her success and specialization in BSA and AML.

About Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $5.9 billion and wealth management assets under management and/or administration of $8.8 billion as of December 31, 2020. Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice, and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

