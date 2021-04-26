Xerox Acquires Groupe CT, Expanding North America Reach in SMB Market

[url="]Xerox[/url] has acquired [url="]Groupe+CT[/url], a leading independent document management provider in Eastern Canada."We're continuing to grow our presence in the North America small and midsize business (SMB) market," said Mike Feldman, president of Americas Operations and Global Document Services, Xerox. "With Groupe CT's document management services expertise and leadership combined with our portfolio of workplace solutions, we're well placed to serve SMBs focused on accelerating a digital transformation roadmap."This is the second acquisition targeting the Canadian SMB market in the last year. In March 2020, Xerox announced the purchase of [url="]Digitex[/url], the largest independent services, software, and technology provider in Western Canada."SMBs play a crucial role in Canada's economy. We are committed to helping Canadian SMBs survive and thrive in the current climate and beyond," said Martin Bachant, president, Canadian Operations, Xerox. "They need tailored solutions and to work with local market experts such as Groupe CT and Digitex, who understand their requirements and can support their growth.""Our ambition is to provide the latest innovation and technologies to help Canadian businesses work smart," said Tomy Bélanger, president, Groupe CT. "Together with Xerox, we're in pole position to offer secure and sustainable solutions that support a dispersed and hybrid workforce."Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, the Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at [url="]xerox.com[/url].To receive RSS news feeds, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.news.xerox.com[/url]. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fxerox[/url], [url="]https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fxerox[/url], [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FXeroxCorp[/url], [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fxerox%2F[/url], [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2FXeroxCorp[/url].Xeroxis a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.

