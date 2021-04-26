Fifth Third MomentumÂ® Banking Offers Ease of a Digital Bank with Personal Support When You Need It

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is proud to launch Fifth Third Momentum® Banking – a first of its kind, everyday banking solution. It combines the features and innovation of a digital-first bank with the security, reliability and local presence of a 163-year-old institution committed to the communities it serves. Fifth Third Momentum Banking1 is the industry-leading solution to help customers avoid and manage cash shortfalls, get paid and pay others, and reach savings goals, all while knowing their bank helps to protect their identity and finances. In addition, customers have thousands of professionals ready to help them achieve financial well-being.
“Fifth Third Momentum Banking is the latest leap forward in Fifth Third’s digital transformation, enabling customers to manage their finances day-in, day-out, and bank how they want, when they want and where they want,” said Tim Spence, president of Fifth Third Bank. “We’re giving customers the widest possible range of options to gain access to their money faster and avoid fees. When a customer elects to use a short-term liquidity product, it’s a lower cost and more sustainable way to cover a cash-flow shortfall than an overdraft fee.”
Fifth Third Momentum customers will have one of the broadest range of options among all banks to get fast access to their money and address liquidity issues through:
Early Pay – Free access to payroll up to two days earlywith direct deposit, rolling out across our retail footprint this summer.2
MyAdvance™3 – Ability to advance funds of $50 or more against future qualified direct deposits, available now, starting the month after direct deposit is established.4
Immediate Funds – Ability to receive instant availability for check deposits.5
Extra Time® – Additional time to make a deposit and avoid overdraft fees, available in certain markets today6 and coming soon to our entire retail footprint.
Fifth Third Momentum Banking1 also provides a seamless digital experience and set of tools to help customers save for a vacation, a rainy-day fund or whatever goals they set for themselves. Fifth Third Momentum Savings allows customers to set a goal and schedule money to move from checking to savings to meet their goal.7
Fifth Third Momentum Banking has $0 monthly maintenance fee1 and thousands of experienced local bankers and customer service representatives ready to help. Customers can easily reach Fifth Third by messaging, phone, scheduling an in-person or phone meeting via the app, or simply by walking into one of approximately 1,100 local financial centers.
Fifth Third Momentum Banking comes in addition to all of the Fifth Third Better offerings: a newly enhanced mobile app, one of the largest U.S. bank networks of fee-free ATMs (more than 50,000),8 digital messaging, and the ability for customers to add products and features such as additional fraud protection services9 and 1.67% cash back on every purchase with our new Cash/Back rewards credit card.10
“Fifth Third Momentum Banking solves our customers’ everyday banking needs,” said Melissa Stevens, chief digital officer for Fifth Third Bank, “helping customers with the security of a bank and the ease of an app, and there always is a human being – a real face and smile, ready to help you.”
About Fifth Third
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, Fifth Third had $207 billion in assets and operated 1,098 full-service banking centers and 2,383 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2021, had $464 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $58 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at [url="]www.53.com[/url]. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.
