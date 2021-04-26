>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

April 26, 2021 | About: RACE +0.69%

Maranello (Italy), April 26, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:



Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

Stock Exchange

Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)

Consideration excluding fees



(€)

19/04/2021 MTA 4,959 176.4949 875,238.21
20/04/2021 MTA 5,000 173.9633 869,816.50
21/04/2021 MTA 5,048 174.2433 879,580.18
22/04/2021 MTA 5,000 177.8225 889,112.50
23/04/2021 MTA 6,000 177.7179 1,066,307.40


Total

- 		26,007 176.1085 4,580,054.79

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till April 23, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
• Euro 28,642,943.23 for No. 165,789 common shares purchased on the MTA.
• USD 2,829,445.63 (Euro 2,375,650.39*) for No. 13,558 common shares purchased on the

As of April 23, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,091,858 common shares equal to 3.53% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until April 23, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 3,906,532 own common shares on MTA and for a total consideration of Euro 534,440,826.78.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Attachment

ti?nf=MTAwMDQ4MDc0NCM0MDA5MTgyOTMjMjAxOT
32503b2a-ac40-493c-80d6-36716d1945c3

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)