Quadpay Earns Webby Nomination Nod for First Ever Buy Now, Pay Later Chrome Extension

Leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) innovator[url="]Quadpay[/url], a Zip Company (ASX:Z1P), today announced that [url="]Quadpay+for+Chrome[/url], a browser extension that reimagines the BNPL shopping experience by providing desktop users a seamless way to shop online anywhere and pay over time, has earned a Best Webby nomination for BestWebsites and Mobile Sites: Financial Services/Banking In the 25th Annual Webby Awards.
Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.
“Nominees like Quadpay are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,500 entries we received this year.”
Quadpay for Chrome is the first and only browser extension to bring BNPL payment options to every e-commerce site on the Internet, proving that the most brilliant ideas are easily overlooked. As consumers shop online, they can use Quadpay for Chrome to pay in four interest-free installments over six weeks with Quadpay on any website at checkout. This innovation represents a major milestone in the company’s mission to provide customers a more fair and transparent digital alternative to credit cards.
“In a digital-first industry, you would not expect a browser extension to be remarkable, but because of our unwavering focus on innovation, we have found a way to bring flexible, transparent, and fair payment options to more customers everywhere they shop, attracting new shoppers and driving customer loyalty for retailers,” said Larry Diamond, Zip Co. Co-Founder, CEO.
As a nominee, Quadpay is also eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is determined by online votes from fans across the globe. From now until May 8th, Quadpay fans can cast their votes at [url="]vote.webbyawards.com[/url].
About Nominee:
Quadpay, A Zip Co. Company (ASX: Z1P), is a leading US-based installment payment platform, providing consumers with a simple, transparent, and financially responsible alternative to traditional credit. Quadpay is reinventing the payments landscape with its focus on innovation and customer-centricity, enabling more than millions of customers to pay in four interest-free installments over six weeks. Quadpay is part of ASX-listed Zip Co. Limited global operations across Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the US. The company’s market-leading app enables seamless integration for merchants and the ability for customers to shop online and in-store interest-free, not just with Quadpay’s thousands of integrated merchants, but with leading global retailers. For more information, visit: [url="]www.quadpay.com[/url].
Find The Webby Awards Online: Website: [url="]webbyawards.com[/url] Instagram: [url="]%40TheWebbyAwards[/url] Twitter: [url="]%40TheWebbyAwards[/url] Facebook: [url="]Facebook.com%2FTheWebbyAwards[/url] YouTube: [url="]youtube.com%2Fwebby[/url]
About The Webby Awards:
Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Apps and Software, Social, Podcasts, Games, and Virtual & Remotes. Established in 1996, this year’s Webby Awards received nearly 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include: WP Engine, Marketerhire, Slack, YouGov, BASIC, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, AIGA, Podcast Movement, Fast Company, and Social Media Week.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005706/en/