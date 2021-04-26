Phyto Extractions(TM) Engages Independent Trading Group Inc. for Market-Making

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly, Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) (CSE: XTRX) (Frankfurt: D2EP) ("Phyto Extractions™" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it subject to regulatory approval, has retained Independent Trading Group (ITG) to provide market-making services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and other applicable legislation

ITG will trade shares of Phyto Extractions Inc. on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Phyto Extractions Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ITG will receive $5,000 per month payable on the first business day of each month. The engagement is effective Apr. 26, 2021, and has an initial term of three months. Thereafter, the engagement will automatically renew for successive one-month terms until terminated by either party upon 30 days prior written notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG)

ITG is an independent, privately-held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ont., that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-V along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

About Phyto Extractions™

Phyto Extractions™ is an agricultural-scale cannabis extraction, distillation and product manufacturer located in Langley, BC at its co-located Health Canada Licensed Standard Processing (extraction and products, no cultivation), Sales (extracts, topicals, and edibles), and R&D through Adastra Labs Inc. and Analytical Testing Laboratory through Chemia Analytics Inc.

