Duke Energy awards $1 million in grants to address pandemic learning loss in North Carolina

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:DUK -0.67%

- Funding supports summer learning and tutoring, mentorship programs for vulnerable students.

- 51 organizations receive grants.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has awarded more than $1 million to organizations across North Carolina that are helping students rebound from the effects of pandemic learning loss.

Duke Energy, the nation's largest electric utility, unveils its new logo. (PRNewsFoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

"After a difficult year for North Carolina's students and families, we're investing in programs that address the disproportionate learning loss among vulnerable communities and help put students on a path to academic success," said Stephen De May, North Carolina president, Duke Energy.

Fifty-one organizations received grants from the Duke Energy Foundation to fund summer learning, tutoring and other supplemental learning opportunities in underserved and minority communities to combat learning gaps created by the pandemic.

Among this year's recipients is Durham Public Schools (DPS), which received $25,000 to provide students with experiential outdoor learning opportunities this summer at The Hub Farm, a 30-acre farm, forest and outdoor learning center in Durham, N.C.

"This grant is going to allow DPS to continue to help students reach their limitless potential through innovative education opportunities," said Dr. Pascal Mubenga, superintendent of DPS. "I'm excited about the way the grant will bring so many partners together to provide these breakthrough outdoor learning experiences for students who have fallen behind due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Click here for a list of grant recipients with awards greater than $10,000 or more.

These grants are part of Duke Energy's ongoing commitment to support critical needs in the communities it serves. In 2020, Duke Energy donated $20 million in North Carolina, with more than 450 grants focused on social justice and racial equity, COVID-19 relief, K-12 education, workforce and nature.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Meredith Archie
800.559.3853

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-awards-1-million-in-grants-to-address-pandemic-learning-loss-in-north-carolina-301276935.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


