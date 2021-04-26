ServisFirst Bank Announces Growth in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS), announces the opening of a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Orlando, Florida and the addition of four talented bankers, continuing their footprint of business operations in Florida. Ted Sheppe will serve as the President of Central Florida. Amy Carlson will serve as Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking, Jennifer Travis will serve as Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking and Michael Chong will join the team as Portfolio Manager.



“We are excited about entering the Greater Orlando market, and to have such a fine team of bankers carrying the ServisFirst flag,” stated Greg Bryant, CEO of West Central Florida, ServisFirst Bank.

The team will continue the growth of ServisFirst Bank’s loan production services in Florida through its extensive business and banking experience, building client-oriented relationships, and providing responsive and superior service.

Ted Sheppe, President of Central Florida

Ted Sheppe joins ServisFirst as President of Central Florida with thirty-five years of professional banking experience. His sales and credit skill are unmatched and contribute to his success of building and growing teams.

Prior to joining ServisFirst Bank, Sheppe served as Executive Vice President for Axiom Bank. He has also served in leadership positions with CNL Bank / Valley National Bank, and Fifth Third Bank. Sheppe earned his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration from Marshall University in West Virginia. He was the recipient of the Charles M. Kautz Award for Athletic and Academic Achievement recognizing his success as a student and golfer.

Amy Carlson, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking

Amy Carlson joins the Central Florida team as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking with over two decades of industry experience. As a sales management professional, she has consistently managed teams with record setting sales. She is skilled in business development, commercial lending, cash management, and market analysis.

Prior to joining ServisFirst Bank, Carlson served as Vice President of Commercial Banking with Axiom Bank. She has also held leadership positions at Bank of America, PNC Bank, and Fifth Third Bank. Carlson earned her Bachelor of Science in Financial Management from Ferris State University in Michigan.

Jennifer Travis, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking

Jennifer Travis joins the team as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking with over two decades of banking experience. Throughout her career, she has managed and trained successful commercial banking teams. Travis was the recipient of the 2015 SunTrust Performance Excellence Award, and top graduate from SunTrust’s formal credit training program.

Prior to joining ServisFirst Bank, Travis served as Senior Credit Officer with Axiom Bank, following leadership roles experience at SunTrust Bank, Fifth Third Bank, and Wachovia Bank. Travis earned her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from St. Lawrence University in New York.

Michael Chong, Portfolio Manager

Michael Chong joins the ServisFirst Central Florida team as Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining ServisFirst Bank, Chong served as a credit analyst with Axiom Bank. Michael is a graduate of Vanderbilt University, earning his Bachelor of Arts in Economics with minors in Corporate Strategy and Financial Economics in 2018.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $11 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Pensacola, Sarasota, and Tampa Bay. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com .

