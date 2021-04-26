Ford Is Moving in the Right Direction

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) is an American automobile manufacturer that has lost some steam in the last five years with the rise of electric vehicles. The company is set to release first-quarter earnings on April 28, and many investors are looking forward to management commentary regarding the progress of its push to embrace electric vehicles.

In the first quarter of the year, there was an industry-wide surge in demand for vehicles due to a preference for personal mobility solutions, the success of the vaccination program and the easing of mobility restrictions. Wall Street analysts have already revised their earnings estimates for Ford multiple times over the last few months, suggesting there is a real possibility of the company beating the consensus estimate handsomely, which should add some momentum to its share price in the market.

With many large economies around the world embracing electric vehicles, Ford's future growth depends on the way it evolves its business around the changing automobile industry landscape. Its primary competitors, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM), have already made noteworthy progress in embracing these trends, so Ford will face an uphill battle to capture market share in the automobile industry in the future. Ford plans to invest $22 billion in EVs and $7 billion in autonomous vehicles by 2025, which is a promising sign.

Fourth-quarter earnings recap

Ford reported a net loss of $2.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, but the North America business segment's volumes and revenue of transit and super duty vehicles were up 14% and 24%.

The company reported its smallest loss in the South American region since 2013 after exiting the non-core heavy truck business, which is now proving to be a value-accretive decision. Europe delivered the strongest quarterly profit ever with earnings before interest and taxes of $400 million.

The company's share in the all-important Chinese market increased to 2.4%, which was a major milestone. Although the company reported operating losses in China, Ford was, more importantly, able to increase the penetration of the locally designed Lincoln model, which was an important breakthrough as winning the trust of Chinese consumers will be a growth catalyst in the future.

The company is aggressively investing for the future

In the fourth quarter, Ford launched three vehicles, including its first all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV. The company exited the non-core heavy truck business in the South America region and discontinued Focus and Fiesta models. The company also announced the decision to close down three manufacturing facilities in Brazil. However, it intends to serve this region, especially the Brazil market, by delivering electrified SUVs, new Ranger pickup trucks and commercial vehicles sourced from Argentina and Uruguay. This strategy of shifting production to more cost-efficient countries is likely to improve the operating margins of the company in the coming years.

Ford also announced plans for an all-electric van and an all-electric pickup truck. It also entered into a six-year partnership with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) for the delivery of connected vehicles and announced the establishment of Team Upshift.

The company recently invested $1 billion to modernize and expand its South African manufacturing facilities, which could be another catalyst for growth as the company will be in a position to serve the expected uptick in demand for pickups in this region by locally manufacturing its flagship trucks.

On March 22, Ford announced FordLiive, which is a new connected uptime system designed to improve the productivity of Ford commercial vehicle operators. According to Ford's projections, FordLiive can reduce vehicle downtime by up to 60%. The company is laser-focused on improving this technology to threaten the dominance of high-tech automobile manufacturers such as Tesla, and it appears to be headed in the right direction to turn around its prospects.

The industry outlook

Analysts project car sales in the United States to return to normalcy in 2021. As local authorities administer vaccines, top executives of automobile companies expect the demand for both new and used vehicles to substantially increase in the second half of the year. According to Cox Automotive and LMC Automotive forecasts, 15.7 million vehicles are expected to be sold this year.

Auto manufacturers will be taking strong steps in converting the current gas-powered vehicle fleets into electrified vehicles because of the tightening of emissions regulations in China and Europe. However, the industry is currently struggling with a semiconductor shortage, resulting in supply chain disruptions. This problem has also forced Ford to temporarily discontinue its production in India. The majority of auto manufacturers have started to account for chip-related disruptions in their financial guidance for the coming quarters. This short-term headwind can be expected to reverse once semiconductor companies address this issue, which could be as early as the first half of 2022.

The sale of electric vehicles in the U.S is estimated to increase by 70% in 2021. President Biden's announcement of EV adoption in federal fleets will strengthen the EV ecosystem, which has seen rapid growth in recent years. Passenger EV sales rose from 450,000 units in 2015 to 2.1 million units in 2019, according to Bloomberg. By 2040, sales are projected to hit 15 million units. Going by these projections, it would be reasonable to conclude that automobile manufacturers that fail to embrace the growing trend of EV adoption will fail to deliver acceptable returns to their long-term shareholders.

Ford is making moves

During the fourth-quarter earnings call, Ford Motors CEO Jim Farley said:

"We're moving with urgency to deliver leading quality, reducing our costs, and restructuring underperforming businesses. We will start to grow again, but most importantly in the right areas, allocating more capital, resources, and talent to take advantage of our strength in pickups, commercial vehicles, and utilities, being a leader in the electric vehicle revolution around the world, where we have strength, but also where we have scale, expanding our leading commercial vehicle business with a suite of software services that earn loyalty and generates reoccurring revenue, and incubating, then scaling, then integrating new businesses, some of them enabled by Argo AI's world-class self-driving system. The transformation of Ford is happening and so is our leadership of the EV revolution and development of autonomous driving. We're now allocating a combined $29 billion in capital and tremendous talent to these two areas, and bringing customers high-volume, connected electric SUVs, commercial vans, and pickup trucks."

As the above comments confirm, the company remains focused on tapping into the lucrative opportunity available in the EV market.

On March 25, Ford confirmed that its manufacturing plants in Valencia, Spain will focus on EVs in the future. The company also plans to invest $1 billion to transform its existing vehicle assembly operations in Germany into Europe's first electrification center, which will be named Ford Cologne Electrification Center. Ford intends to transform all its passenger vehicles in Europe to be compliant with zero-emission guidelines by mid-2026, which is an ambitious target that could help the company become the first long-standing automobile manufacturer to achieve this feat in Europe.

Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe, commented on these expectations:

"We successfully restructured Ford of Europe and returned to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2020. Now we are charging into an all-electric future in Europe with expressive new vehicles and a world-class connected customer experience."

Takeaway

As one of the oldest and largest vehicle manufacturers in the world, Ford is aggressively pursuing growth opportunities in the electric vehicle industry in a bid to revive earnings growth. Although this strategy is both time and capital-intensive, the company seems to be on track to report stellar growth in the coming years because of the favorable outlook for the EV industry. Among all the legacy car manufacturers, Ford seems to be the only company to have formulated a winning strategy to turn the macroeconomic trends in their favor.

Ford stock is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 12 in comparison to the sector average of 20.5, which suggests the company is relatively undervalued. Value investors with an extensive investment time horizon are likely to find Ford very attractively priced today.

Disclosure: The author does not own any stocks mentioned in this article.

