Kanawha Capital Management Llc Buys Dentsply Sirona Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Viatris Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Kanawha Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dentsply Sirona Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Duke Energy Corp, sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Viatris Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kanawha Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Kanawha Capital Management Llc owns 202 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 230,487 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 370,961 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 200,001 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 157,331 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 181,323 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $57.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 34.41%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $341.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $133.71, with an estimated average price of $126.44. The stock is now traded at around $68.931800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 32.30%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $99.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Viatris Inc by 58.86%. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Kanawha Capital Management Llc still held 10,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.27%. The sale prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Kanawha Capital Management Llc still held 2,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.