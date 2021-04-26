Marathon Asset Management Llp Buys FTI Consulting Inc, Progressive Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Sells Baidu Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Albemarle Corp

London, X0, based Investment company Marathon Asset Management Llp (Current Portfolio) buys FTI Consulting Inc, Progressive Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Bank of Nova Scotia, NOV Inc, sells Baidu Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Albemarle Corp, Aflac Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Asset Management Llp. As of 2021Q1, Marathon Asset Management Llp owns 104 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Marathon Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $100.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 496,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 434,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 111.02%. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $142.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 909,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 56.77%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,787,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in NOV Inc by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $13.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,062,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $141.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 255,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56.

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96.

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $11.25.

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Buenaventura Mining Co Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.85.

Marathon Asset Management Llp reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 40.29%. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $216.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.82%. Marathon Asset Management Llp still held 886,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Asset Management Llp reduced to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 61.28%. The sale prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $174.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Marathon Asset Management Llp still held 227,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Asset Management Llp reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 49.7%. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $137.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Marathon Asset Management Llp still held 404,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Asset Management Llp reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 56.79%. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Marathon Asset Management Llp still held 713,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.