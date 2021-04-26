Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Salesforce.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, NBT Bancorp Inc

Wayne, PA, based Investment company Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Alphabet Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, NBT Bancorp Inc, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 341,954 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 147,140 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% Visa Inc (V) - 113,435 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 156,359 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 132,637 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $235.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 47,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 30,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PGIM High Yield Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.71, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.669000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 65.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 205,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.75%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.367600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 58,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 459.18%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.39%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3409.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $228.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2336.203900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NBT Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $31.79 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $36.76.