J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, The Estee Lauder Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Sells Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, SEI Investments Co

Investment company J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, The Estee Lauder Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, TJX Inc, sells Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, SEI Investments Co, Clorox Co, JM Smucker Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC owns 218 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 135,085 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,719 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,784 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 65,347 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Nike Inc (NKE) - 38,222 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $315.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The purchase prices were between $220.91 and $260.54, with an estimated average price of $243.05. The stock is now traded at around $223.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.54 and $260.75, with an estimated average price of $246.61. The stock is now traded at around $292.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $89.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 32,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 65.88%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $69.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 79.70%. The purchase prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.140200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 65,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 163.07%. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $122.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.64%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71.