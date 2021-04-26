>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, The Estee Lauder Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Sells Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, SEI Investments Co

April 26, 2021 | About: NOBL -0.28% TJX -1.55% PGX +0.4% SDY -0.24% IJR +0.62% MBB +0.03% SRLN -0.04% EL +0.63% EFA +0.11% ERIE -2.18% AGNC -0.52% WSO +0.03%

Investment company J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, The Estee Lauder Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, TJX Inc, sells Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, SEI Investments Co, Clorox Co, JM Smucker Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC owns 218 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/j.+w.+coons+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 135,085 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,719 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,784 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 65,347 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio.
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 38,222 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $315.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The purchase prices were between $220.91 and $260.54, with an estimated average price of $243.05. The stock is now traded at around $223.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Watsco Inc (WSO)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.54 and $260.75, with an estimated average price of $246.61. The stock is now traded at around $292.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $89.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 32,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 65.88%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $69.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 79.70%. The purchase prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.140200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 65,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 163.07%. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $122.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.64%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.

Sold Out: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)