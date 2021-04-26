Viking Fund Management Llc Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, NextEra Energy Inc, The AES Corp, Sells Parsley Energy Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, Exelon Corp

Minot, ND, based Investment company Viking Fund Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, NextEra Energy Inc, The AES Corp, Canadian Natural Resources, The Home Depot Inc, sells Parsley Energy Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, Exelon Corp, International Business Machines Corp, CME Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viking Fund Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Viking Fund Management Llc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PXD, AES, CNQ, NEM, MSFT, USB, ARRY, XEC, FITB, VTRS, DVN, MRO, HYLN,
- Added Positions: NEE, HD, DIS, APD, WHD, COP, EW, RUN, TT, BKR, TXN, INTU, MA, JPM, MRK, RTX, VZ, NOVA, AVGO, V, ABBV, PG, LMT, DAR, SOI, CRM, TGT, COG, QCOM, KO, SEDG,
- Reduced Positions: EXC, IBM, CME, T, ETR, CHX, PSX, KMB, CVX, KMI, ALE, PRU, PBA, MO, BTI, JNJ, TRP, BOOM, FANG, HFC, LNT, BCE, ORI, AEE, SO, FCEL, AROC, PM, MMM, ENB, VLO, PUMP, GPC, NFE, WMB, BE, MPC, TOT, LYB, RDS.B, BP,
- Sold Out: PE, ED, CAH, CXO, FTI, FSLR, YUM, BDX, STT, BIIB, VIA, BMY, DOW,
These are the top 5 holdings of VIKING FUND MANAGEMENT LLC
- Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 65,000 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 22,000 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 90,000 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
- Altria Group Inc (MO) - 183,000 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 144,000 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46%
Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $148.885700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)
Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $28.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $29.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $65.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $261.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 309.09%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $319.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $290.695800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cactus Inc (WHD)
Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Cactus Inc by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $38.68, with an estimated average price of $30.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 83.62%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 43,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14.Sold Out: (CXO)
Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.
