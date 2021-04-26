McCutchen Group LLC Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Seattle, WA, based Investment company McCutchen Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McCutchen Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, McCutchen Group LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $398 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHA,

SCHA, Added Positions: VNQ, IEMG, VEA, VWO, BND, BSV, SPY, IVV,

VNQ, IEMG, VEA, VWO, BND, BSV, SPY, IVV, Reduced Positions: IWV,

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,139,007 shares, 17.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 240,580 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 775,694 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 690,005 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 150,277 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%

McCutchen Group LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.781600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McCutchen Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.276000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 365,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.