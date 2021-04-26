Financial Management Professionals, Inc. Buys PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth

Austin, TX, based Investment company Financial Management Professionals, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, Invesco Dynamic Media ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Management Professionals, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Financial Management Professionals, Inc. owns 664 stocks with a total value of $328 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 907,470 shares, 27.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.03% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 434,073 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 296,029 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 106,408 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS) - 159,087 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137043.97%

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 80,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $51.93. The stock is now traded at around $58.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 98,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $58.15, with an estimated average price of $51.91. The stock is now traded at around $53.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 69,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 61,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 29,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 137043.97%. The purchase prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 159,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.22%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.419900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 61,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 493.90%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 58,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $17.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 561,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 86.78%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 195.05%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $147.3 and $188.39, with an estimated average price of $168.3.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The sale prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.