Financial Management Professionals, Inc. Buys PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth

Austin, TX, based Investment company Financial Management Professionals, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, Invesco Dynamic Media ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Management Professionals, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Financial Management Professionals, Inc. owns 664 stocks with a total value of $328 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCZ, FXZ, PBS, JPST, XME, KRE, TPL, MGY, SWKS, LGIH, RMNI, OHI, HCC, LEG, AVYA, NNN, ADS, NGMS, TRP, VVOS, EEX, SH, BCC, NX, NAVI, ZTS, COOP, XYL, CMRE, CBOE, SEM, GLP, WPG, CCS, VRTV, ENVA, 9IFA, VSTO, ACBI, MCBS, GAN, ARKG, IUSV, SLV, VBR, BIOL, JEF, KLAC, HVT, FCX, ETH, EFSC, DBD, VALE, CCNE, LPX, AN, RIOT, AXL, AEE, Y, MATX, AMG, SRCE, WPM, TGH, TEL, CAI, FLWS, BR, PRIM, UFPI, TUP, THC, DAN, XPO, RCII, PVH, PTSI, OMI, IX, ZEUS, MT,
- Added Positions: HYS, SCHA, BND, IEMG, GLDM, GSLC, SCHB, CVX, F, VZ, LYB, JNJ, PXD, SCHF, BAC, IRM, MS, TOT, VLO, DOW, PBW, SHV, ALB, AMAT, BMY, CVS, CSCO, CMI, INTC, INS, JPM, LMT, MET, NVDA, ORCL, LIN, PG, RIO, EQNR, TGT, TM, PM, ABBV, SCHO, SHM, AOS, PLD, ASML, ACN, ATVI, AAP, AMD, ALGN, MO, AMZN, AXP, AIG, AMP, AZN, AVB, TFC, BCE, BP, BMO, BNS, BRK.B, BLK, BA, BTI, CRH, CDNS, CNI, CP, CSL, CAT, FIS, CRL, LFC, CHD, C, KO, CMCSA, ED, CCI, DHR, DE, DEO, DLR, DUK, ETN, ECL, EPD, EQR, ERIC, EL, EXC, FAST, GRMN, GPC, GILD, GOOGL, HCSG, HD, HMC, IBM, TT, JCOM, KMB, LKQ, LRCX, LSTR, MGA, MFC, MKL, MCD, MITK, NGG, NKE, NVS, NVO, OMC, PNC, PAYX, PFE, BKNG, PSA, RY, SAP, CRM, SPG, SONY, SBUX, SRCL, SLF, SNPS, TROW, TJX, TSM, TTWO, TMO, TD, UNP, UPS, URI, RTX, VOD, WRB, DIS, WFC, EVRG, WBK, WMB, WLTW, WYNN, TDG, RDS.B, BBL, MA, HBI, WU, TAST, AWK, ADUS, CHTR, FRC, FLT, GEVO, KMI, MPC, FB, PNR, ICLR, GOOG, PAYC, NEP, UPLD, PRAH, GDDY, FSV, PYPL, OOMA, RACE, IIPR, CARG, IIIV, BJ, NIO, TW, ARKK, HYG, PFF, QQQ, SCHE, SCHP, VCIT,
- Reduced Positions: SCHZ, VO, VCR, SCHX, MINT, VWO, QCOM, XOM, FFIN, PLUG, CELH, ARKW, UNH, V, SPY, ADBE, AMT, ADP, BBY, COST, ETR, EQIX, GSK, LHX, PEP, ROK, AAL, BABA, T, BLDP, COP, LLY, GE, HON, MRK, MHK, SYY, UL, WMT, MAIN, TSLA, PSX, INMD, MMM, ABT, AEO, AEP, AMKR, BCS, GOLD, CPE, COF, CTAS, TPR, CL, DXC, D, NEE, GIII, HAL, HPQ, HIBB, ICE, IP, MDLZ, KR, LH, LEN, LAD, MDT, VTRS, OXY, ODFL, PB, O, REGN, RMD, TXN, RIG, WWE, XEL, YUM, EBAY, HOMB, DAL, CLR, DFS, DG, GM, NOW, ALLY, CC, KHC, HPE, TPB, OPP, MFGP, ROKU, PRSP, FOCS, LYFT, ZM, CTVA, PTON, SFT, EFA, FNDA, FNDE, FNDX, IAU, SCHG, SCHM,
- Sold Out: EFG, PTH, XLK, ITB, IYT, XLE, NATI, GDOT, TCF, EBIX, LULU, WTM, COR, QTWO, PE, GO, CME, RHP, DXCM, FCFS, J, PGX, TCP, TSN, EBF, 4LT1, STLA, TMHC, TITN, VMW, UVXY, CXO, PAG, EWW, W02A, FIT, IJH, TDOC, PGNY, XPEV, DIA, MRO, ABG, AVT, CCJ, SNP, ELP, CTB, DCP, FLR, GD, GPI, ITRN, KNX, LB, TX, NRG, BPOP, PRU, RF, RSG, STC, SPH, TDS, AKAM, USM, VRTX, WBA,
For the details of Financial Management Professionals, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+management+professionals%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Financial Management Professionals, Inc.
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 907,470 shares, 27.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.03%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 434,073 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 296,029 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 106,408 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS) - 159,087 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137043.97%
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 80,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $51.93. The stock is now traded at around $58.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 98,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $58.15, with an estimated average price of $51.91. The stock is now traded at around $53.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 69,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 61,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 29,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 137043.97%. The purchase prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 159,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.22%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.419900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 61,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 493.90%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 58,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $17.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 561,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 86.78%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 195.05%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69.Sold Out: Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $147.3 and $188.39, with an estimated average price of $168.3.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.Sold Out: BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The sale prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.
