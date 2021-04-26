Ballast Advisors Llc Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, Comcast Corp, Sells Northern Technologies International Corp, ResMed Inc, Nike Inc

Investment company Ballast Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, Comcast Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells Northern Technologies International Corp, ResMed Inc, Nike Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ballast Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ballast Advisors Llc owns 169 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAC, CMCSA, PM, BNDX, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW,

BAC, CMCSA, PM, BNDX, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, Added Positions: AGG, SCHX, SCHV, AAPL, EPD, XLRE, VWOB, IWM, SPDW, SCHH, MUB, SCHZ, PG, USB, WMT, IWR, IWF, IVV, IJS, CSCO, XOM, SCHP, GE, SUB, HD, GOOG, ABBV, VFH, VZ, CVS, PFE, T, VNQ, SPYV, IBM, SPEM, SJNK, IVE, FB, TSLA, UNH, NVDA,

AGG, SCHX, SCHV, AAPL, EPD, XLRE, VWOB, IWM, SPDW, SCHH, MUB, SCHZ, PG, USB, WMT, IWR, IWF, IVV, IJS, CSCO, XOM, SCHP, GE, SUB, HD, GOOG, ABBV, VFH, VZ, CVS, PFE, T, VNQ, SPYV, IBM, SPEM, SJNK, IVE, FB, TSLA, UNH, NVDA, Reduced Positions: SCHO, NTIC, SCHA, TIP, TLT, SPY, SHY, AMZN, SPYG, BWB, EFV, LQD, APOG, VGT, SPTL, SLYV, HLT, DIS, INTC, SCHR, IEF, SLYG, IDV, EFA, DVY, VEA, F, VV,

SCHO, NTIC, SCHA, TIP, TLT, SPY, SHY, AMZN, SPYG, BWB, EFV, LQD, APOG, VGT, SPTL, SLYV, HLT, DIS, INTC, SCHR, IEF, SLYG, IDV, EFA, DVY, VEA, F, VV, Sold Out: RMD, NKE,

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 390,658 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 210,715 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.84% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 457,992 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,028 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 129,507 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.158800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.297500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $155.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $126.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 403.30%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.717800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 99,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 78.47%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.449000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 145.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.53.

Ballast Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.