Reik & Co., Llc Buys Netflix Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Starbucks Corp, Sells Tiffany, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Reik & Co., Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Starbucks Corp, Coca-Cola Co, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells Tiffany, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reik & Co., Llc. As of 2021Q1, Reik & Co., Llc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MUB, MRNA, MS,

MUB, MRNA, MS, Added Positions: NFLX, SBUX, KO, CTAS, CVX, BWEL, PFF, F, AAPL, MSFT, DIS,

NFLX, SBUX, KO, CTAS, CVX, BWEL, PFF, F, AAPL, MSFT, DIS, Reduced Positions: TR, WSM, BRK.B, RDS.B,

TR, WSM, BRK.B, RDS.B, Sold Out: TIF,

Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 1,602,766 shares, 37.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) - 493,428 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 722,557 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 133,765 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 83,766 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%

Reik & Co., Llc initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 11,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reik & Co., Llc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $177.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reik & Co., Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $81.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reik & Co., Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 124.51%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $506.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 11,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reik & Co., Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $115.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 53,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reik & Co., Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 110,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reik & Co., Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 93.37%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reik & Co., Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 79.36%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reik & Co., Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reik & Co., Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.