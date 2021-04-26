Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Visa Inc, Teradyne Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Global Payments Inc, Facebook Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Teradyne Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Expedia Group Inc, sells JD.com Inc, Global Payments Inc, Facebook Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC. As of 2021Q1, Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TER, TME, EXPE, BIDU, VRTX, CAT, BAC, MCD, CVX, GPS, OSK, C, VIPS, CNK, ABNB, URI, LESL, TCBI, SKLZ, MGM, MELI, SI, ONEM, HIG, SIMO, BILI, FTCH, CCL, ST, TLS, SGTX, FDX, PLYA, EXPR, ACACU, DMYD,

TER, TME, EXPE, BIDU, VRTX, CAT, BAC, MCD, CVX, GPS, OSK, C, VIPS, CNK, ABNB, URI, LESL, TCBI, SKLZ, MGM, MELI, SI, ONEM, HIG, SIMO, BILI, FTCH, CCL, ST, TLS, SGTX, FDX, PLYA, EXPR, ACACU, DMYD, Added Positions: V, UBER, SHOP, AMAT, AGCO, MU, CFX, DE, NXPI, WDC, TWLO, TWTR, CRWD, CLNY, PCRX, GS, RUN, DIS, ARVN, BLDP, CDNA, GOOGL, BECN, DT, CTOS,

V, UBER, SHOP, AMAT, AGCO, MU, CFX, DE, NXPI, WDC, TWLO, TWTR, CRWD, CLNY, PCRX, GS, RUN, DIS, ARVN, BLDP, CDNA, GOOGL, BECN, DT, CTOS, Reduced Positions: FB, BABA, SE, RNG, AAPL, AMZN, SNAP, MSFT, TJX, PINS, AEO, NOW, FCX, DOCU, NFLX, MRVL, SHW, XOM, AMD, LOW, IAA, TSM, HLT, LUV, RE, TDOC, VALE, NKE, PTON, MTCH, ZNGA, HD, PLUG, LB, GE, NIO, TXRH, AZEK, STM, HWM, FXI, OIH, APTV, TMUS, TGT, IIVI, PYPL, NVDA, GPRO, LTHM,

FB, BABA, SE, RNG, AAPL, AMZN, SNAP, MSFT, TJX, PINS, AEO, NOW, FCX, DOCU, NFLX, MRVL, SHW, XOM, AMD, LOW, IAA, TSM, HLT, LUV, RE, TDOC, VALE, NKE, PTON, MTCH, ZNGA, HD, PLUG, LB, GE, NIO, TXRH, AZEK, STM, HWM, FXI, OIH, APTV, TMUS, TGT, IIVI, PYPL, NVDA, GPRO, LTHM, Sold Out: JD, GPN, CRM, PH, SPG, BBY, ACGL, ADBE, AAL, OSH, ATUS, AVGO, ROST, KEYS, COST, JWN, MA, ETSY, OKTA, LITE, THC, CMCSA, ACIA, YELP, NET, YSG, SEDG, M, LYFT, REG, ANIK, U, CLDR, ATVI, RL, CRTO, PVH, AZUL, XHB, PSTH, BPY, VIA, CACC, SRG, OEC, T,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 136,816 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.55% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 90,798 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.36% L Brands Inc (LB) - 492,820 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.9% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,627 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.28% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 846,260 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.7%

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $133.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 123,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 676,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $177.302600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 76,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $216.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 54,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $217.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 54,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 46,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 1534.82%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $230.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 79,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 480.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.862000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 333,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 101.18%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1151.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 17,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 50.66%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $137.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 173,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 75.08%. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $156.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 110,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 48.33%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.828500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 222,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.