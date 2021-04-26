KBC Group NV Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Alphabet Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Mastercard Inc

Brussels, C9, based Investment company KBC Group NV (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Alphabet Inc, Comcast Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Facebook Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Mastercard Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, VMware Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KBC Group NV. As of 2021Q1, KBC Group NV owns 1244 stocks with a total value of $24.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WD5A, AQUA, ERII, CRTO, YY, ARRY, DVN, BEKE, DOYU, VER, PID0, MBII, PBF, FRGI, PARR, AMRS, DQ, KRA, CVEO, ORN, TTGT, GSAT, EHTH, VG, ALRM, ICLN, IBB, DSI, ABNB, XPEV, BCYC, PUMP, FLGT, AAL, NXRT, DEA, TBK, CHRS, TSE, WPG, DK, GCI, GEF, MFA, LPSN, LINC, CSR, HMN, HP, HVT, THG, HNI, MIDD, EVRI, BPYU, RHP, OFC, CLB, CHS, CENX, BKE, ARCB, DORM, WRLD, WAL, UMPQ, TISI, TIMB, SBGI, CKH, R, RRC, ALKS, PFS, MODV, PDCE, PFSW, ORI, OII, NUS, NNI, MNR,

MSFT, CSCO, GOOG, AMZN, CMCSA, DIS, FB, BKNG, SNAP, MDLZ, COP, INTU, DD, TT, INTC, MCD, EL, WFC, SBUX, PSX, HD, MKTX, DOW, PG, V, LHX, JPM, SLB, MMM, MTCH, PXD, DOCU, TJX, TXN, MELI, KMI, CABO, IAC, SIRI, VMC, NXPI, TRU, TTD, BKR, GLW, MLM, DELL, SCHW, LNG, LOW, NEM, QCOM, ROST, SYF, CVX, DHR, DPZ, IPG, MMC, PEP, PYPL, ADBE, APD, FDX, KLAC, MPWR, VLO, XYL, VEEV, IR, PDD, A, ALGN, APH, AAPL, BAC, COST, EOG, ETN, GOOGL, NKE, ROK, CRM, TGT, UNH, VFC, YUM, AWK, ZTS, ATUS, AOS, AME, BBY, BLK, ICE, WRK, TER, WST, WLTW, VRSK, HCA, AMBA, TWLO, IQ, ABT, AMAT, WTRG, BMY, BRO, DXCM, DLR, EW, EQIX, HPQ, IDXX, MAR, MSEX, MSI, NDAQ, PFE, SYK, SNPS, TTWO, ANTM, LULU, AVGO, HZNP, ATHM, WB, JD, VVV, FOXA, PINS, CRWD, T, ACN, ALL, BDX, CWT, FELE, WELL, LNN, MKL, MCK, MS, ODFL, LIN, ROP, SKX, STLD, WEN, GWW, WTS, MWA, CHTR, VIPS, HLT, PAYC, SQ, MRNA, TW, PLD, ARE, NLY, ACGL, ADM, ARW, AJG, BMRN, BG, CME, CI, CSGP, CTSH, CL, COO, DE, DISCA, ESS, EXAS, EXPE, EXR, FFIV, GIS, GPC, GILD, HUM, ILMN, IFF, IP, ISRG, KMB, KR, LSCC, LBTYA, MET, MU, MBT, ON, OHI, REGN, ROL, RCL, SJW, SPXC, XPO, STE, USB, VAR, VRTX, WPC, WRB, WMT, WM, YORW, ZBRA, OC, IPGP, TMUS, MASI, ULTA, KDP, LEA, KKR, FRC, EPAM, PANW, PNR, WDAY, IQV, BLUE, CDW, GLOB, HUBS, FTV, CVET, DDOG, SPY, DDD, JOBS, AGCO, ANF, AFL, ALXN, AEP, AMT, ADI, AON, ARTNA, AIZ, ADSK, ALV, AVB, BMI, BSAC, BIO, BA, AX, BWA, BRKS, BF.B, BC, CACI, CHRW, CPT, CMO, CCL, CAT, CAR, CNC, FIS, CHKP, CHD, CTAS, CDE, CGNX, BVN, CWCO, CTB, CVA, CR, CREE, CCK, TCOM, XRAY, LCII, DRE, EGP, EMN, ENIA, PLUS, EFX, FICO, FAST, FITB, FR, BANC, GE, GNTX, GRC, HAL, HL, HSIC, HLF, HSKA, HON, HRL, HBAN, INFO, JBHT, JOUT, JNPR, KEY, KRC, LRCX, LVS, JEF, MANT, MTW, MXIM, MGRC, MPW, MTD, MCHP, VTRS, NBR, NTAP, NDSN, NWPX, OXY, OCN, OKE, PCAR, PKG, PH, PATK, PTEN, PAYX, PNFP, PLUG, PCH, PFG, PCYO, PWR, RBC, RNR, RSG, RMD, RHI, SAIA, SXT, SPG, SCCO, TRV, SYY, TROW, TEO, TPX, THO, TOL, TRMB, TYL, UMBF, UNF, RTX, UFPI, UHS, VECO, VTR, WAB, WDR, WGO, INT, CMG, CROX, VNDA, QRTEA, FSLR, MLCO, GLDD, SQM, PODD, JAZZ, DFS, TEL, UEC, LL, CIM, PM, AGNC, LOPE, FF, FTNT, DG, TRNO, ST, HTHT, PRI, FAF, LYB, NOAH, INN, YNDX, HMST, REGI, PRLB, NBHC, CONE, BFAM, NWSA, SAIC, RNG, BURL, CHGG, ALLE, ALLY, GRUB, ZEN, MTLS, TRUP, CTLT, ADVM, KEYS, FRPT, SHAK, SEDG, CLLS, GDDY, ADAP, BZUN, TDOC, KHC, TEAM, EDIT, GDS, IIPR, ATH, CVNA, BHF, MDB, VICI, BILI, NVT, CDAY, BE, ELAN, ESTC, ETRN, LYFT, BYND, UBER, AVTR, CHWY, WORK, NET, PTON, CARR, LEGN, BIGC, EWT, Reduced Positions: TSLA, AKAM, MA, CDNS, VMW, JCI, GM, FISV, GPN, ALB, NEE, NVDA, VZ, OKTA, PKI, URI, ATVI, AWR, BLL, ECL, MRK, SHW, AER, APTV, PTC, SWKS, ANSS, LLY, MCO, MSCI, BABA, AMD, DVA, MRVL, PRU, UPS, LBTYK, LBRDK, QRVO, AMGN, BIDU, FMC, ITRI, JNJ, NTES, ORCL, PPG, STX, TMO, UNP, DOV, HIG, IEX, JBL, NYCB, ABBV, VOYA, TWTR, NIO, GSX, AXP, ADP, TFC, FDS, LNC, TAP, OSK, PNC, DGX, SPWR, WAT, ZION, SSNC, NOW, WMS, HES, AZPN, AZO, BRK.B, CBRE, VIAC, CDZI, CSL, C, KO, CCEP, CBSH, LIVN, DISH, ETR, MNST, IBM, AEGN, NUAN, RL, SIVB, SBNY, TTC, WBA, DAL, NLSN, LSXMK, TRHC, ZS, VNT, AIG, BAX, BXP, COF, CERN, CCI, DRI, ESE, EA, RE, FLIR, FLEX, FCEL, EQC, PEAK, HSY, HOLX, HST, SJM, KSU, MTB, MAS, MAA, NVR, NFLX, PSA, REG, RF, SBAC, LUV, STT, NLOK, TSCO, TRN, TSN, VMI, WMB, BR, BX, IRDM, TAL, FWONK, LBRDA, HPE, LW, INVH, ROKU, ZM, CTVA, AMCR, RPRX, AMSF, AEIS, HTH, AEL, AFG, AMSC, AMP, AGO, AVY, AVT, BIIB, CF, CSX, COG, CPB, CNP, LUMN, CINF, CTXS, CLH, CMA, NNN, CAG, STZ, CPRT, INGR, BAP, CW, DHI, DDS, D, EWBC, EMR, EPR, EQR, ERIE, EXC, EXPD, FNF, CLGX, FL, BEN, GATX, GS, HAS, HSTM, HFC, SVC, ITW, IDCC, ISBC, IRM, IONS, JKHY, JLL, KNX, LEN, LPX, MGM, MED, MHK, NFG, NOV, NWL, NSC, ES, NUE, IOSP, OMC, PZZA, PBCT, PBH, PGR, PEG, PHM, RPM, RCII, POOL, SEIC, SLG, SAFM, SGEN, DHC, SKYW, SO, SMP, SWK, STC, SUI, TTI, UDR, UNM, VNO, WERN, WABC, WEC, WWW, WOR, YPF, SPB, L, WU, CSIQ, BGS, TGH, FTI, MYRG, EC, CLNY, GNRC, STNG, VEON, HPP, AMRC, BAH, TRGP, APO, MOS, MPC, ZG, VAC, POST, ENPH, SPLK, QLYS, FANG, REXR, RMAX, PAGP, GLPI, ARMK, NAVI, SFBS, ANET, W, CDK, SNR, MOMO, ETSY, BKI, Z, BGNE, TPIC, COUP, YUMC, ZTO, HWM, AQB, SAFE, ZLAB, ILPT, COLD, CHX, HUYA, VNE, REZI, TME, FOX, CHNG, DT, NVST, CRNC, PNTG, SNOW, PLTR, IJH,

For the details of KBC Group NV's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kbc+group+nv/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,868,678 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,720,375 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 217,520 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 282,995 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.55% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,822,186 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.95%

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 244,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 305,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Energy Recovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.58 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $16. The stock is now traded at around $21.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 322,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $35.46, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $38.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.994500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 61,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49. The stock is now traded at around $98.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 83.86%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,768,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2336.203900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 282,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 26.65%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.297500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,704,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,819,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 28.03%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $302.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,029,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 52.19%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2456.945100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 71,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $126.02, with an estimated average price of $99.32.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in Utz Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $21.48 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $24.28.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.75.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $27.8 and $34.95, with an estimated average price of $30.88.