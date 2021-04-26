Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Pinduoduo Inc, The Walt Disney Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

Investment company Assenagon Asset Management S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Pinduoduo Inc, The Walt Disney Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Texas Instruments Inc, Entergy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Assenagon Asset Management S.A.. As of 2021Q1, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owns 1138 stocks with a total value of $19.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RTX, WLK, GGG, KLAC, TWLO, MIC, TSM, IPHI, NEWR, SLM, SU, WRB, GPN, COP, HUBS, MAR, AYX, ASH, BLDR, DISCA, GDDY, GRBK, SQ, VEEV, GNRC, SNAP, WERN, CB, AN, PFG, UTHR, AVLR, CVNA, DISCK, MDT, AL, BIDU, BURL, CMG, HTLD, VAC, MCY, Y, BLL, CAG, ITRI, VST, CTB, OMF, ORGO, PPG, PRG, SSNC, SNV, TVTY, VALE, APAM, BRO, EMN, JBL, KEX, LAD, MHK, OC, BCPC, EPAY, BOX, CTS, EWBC, MRCY, POWI, ROST, SBNY, UNM, VCRA, WMT, ACHC, CINF, EME, EXPO, HLIT, TWNK, IDA, MAN, MOH, NX, ULTA, VG, TRTN, ARNA, BCE, BHC, BLBD, CZR, APPS, FL, HMN, MTB, MKL, MUR, OMC, QCOM, RGA, SEIC, TGTX, TGI, WEX, WSC, ZION, PNR, AEM, AIG, AWR, BTI, CNQ, CYTK, ENPH, EXLS, GKOS, HTLF, HBAN, H, IOSP, ISBC, JACK, KMPR, MANH, NBHC, ONB, PBF, PFSI, PLNT, R, SJW, SRE, WD5A, UFPI, WTS, WOR, ESNT, JAZZ, ABMD, WMS, AEIS, ABTX, AROC, ARGX, ANET, BJ, BOH, CSV, CHGG, CC, RRD, ECHO, ENTG, FFIV, AJG, TV, HRC, HUN, IBKR, JLL, KKR, LEA, MMI, MMS, MDP, NP, RL, RNG, AOS, WEN, LILA, AES, ATGE, ADTN, MDRX, AMRC, AMWD, CRMT, AMSF, AMPH, ARES, HOME, AUPH, AVNT, BRC, BR, CSGS, ELY, CASY, CPF, CENX, CERC, CHTR, CNK, CTRN, CLW, CWEN.A, CLDR, CMA, CUBI, DQ, DFIN, WTRG, FICO, FEYE, FE, FORM, FTS, FOXA, GNTX, LOPE, GRPN, HA, HTGC, HHC, HCM, ITT, PODD, ITGR, IOVA, IRWD, KRC, KMI, LSTR, LSCC, MCBC, MDGL, MATW, MUSA, NOV, NDAQ, FIZZ, NGG, NTGR, NEU, NXST, NUS, OSIS, ZEUS, PCTY, PBA, PRDO, PBH, PB, RRC, SABR, SAGE, SAND, SEAS, SCI, SHAK, SJM, SEDG, SON, SPB, SMP, STLD, SRCL, TMHC, TFX, TBNK, UBSI, VBTX, VRSK, VRAY, VSH, WTI, WY, YPF, LBTYK, KRNT, ADMA, AXTI, ACRS, AGFS, BOKF, BAND, BSET, BRY, BH, BCRX, BKH, CSL, CNP, LNG, CLSD, CFX, CMCSA, CNCE, COTY, CUB, DTE, DGII, UFS, ELVT, EMR, FNB, FMNB, FNHC, FCF, FHB, FONR, FELE, GEOS, GPRO, GPK, GWRE, HCSG, HLX, HES, HOV, HUBG, ICFI, IRTC, III, NSIT, KALU, KRO, LEAF, LII, LBRT, LTRPA, LSI, MDC, MGNX, MXL, MLHR, TAP, MCRI, NGS, NEOG, UEPS, NBIX, NEX, NI, NDLS, NWE, OPBK, OLLI, OPTN, ORBC, OSG, PAG, BPOP, PBPB, QADA, RPD, STBA, SSRM, JOE, SD, SANM, SCHN, SHOP, SLP, SIX, SBSI, SR, SUM, SURF, SYKE, TDOC, TMX, BLD, TRST, TPC, USAK, UCTT, UMPQ, UA, UIS, UTI, VVV, VRS, PID0, WD, WYNN, ZVO, ADNT, INFO, WTM, CLB,
- Added Positions: PDD, DIS, TMUS, BRK.B, TWTR, BKNG, GM, ALLY, LB, PM, ATVI, DXC, EXPE, ISRG, PNC, HIG, CDNS, CVX, ACN, FCX, LRCX, SCHW, NOW, BBL, UNP, NSC, CNI, SLB, TEL, AMP, MRTX, VLO, PVH, BERY, CFG, KSU, TROW, FIS, TGT, AXTA, LBRDK, AFL, CNC, NFLX, URI, MTN, EXPD, HLT, CCJ, RBA, WDAY, TTWO, VMC, ANTM, BLK, CAT, CE, FCN, LVS, LITE, MXIM, ZNGA, CNHI, ALGN, CHD, CSGP, FTNT, MSI, TBK, CYBR, D, HAS, EL, WAT, FDX, NTRA, NEM, PRAH, REGN, TNDM, MMM, WM, AER, DXCM, HAE, LULU, WCN, ALNY, UHAL, ANSS, CVE, CRL, CNR, DVN, FBC, HSY, ROK, ADBE, CRUS, CMI, EEFT, HSKA, TRIP, V, ZGNX, LYB, AMED, BKD, CF, CNNE, FANG, SPSC, VFC, VRSN, AMD, AMBC, COHU, STZ, EXP, EBAY, FLT, GWW, HMHC, NSP, L, QLYS, SPXC, SAIL, SCCO, TENB, TMST, TRMB, ZBRA, STX, WIX, ATKR, AVT, BGCP, CBT, CIEN, COKE, CONN, ROAD, COST, ECL, EGO, HP, HD, HMST, ICE, IPG, JEF, K, MSCI, MESA, ORLY, PCAR, PAYX, PII, SNDR, SEM, SWKS, STAA, TJX, TPH, TALO, TPR, GRMN, XLRN, AR, AAOI, AVID, BIIB, DAR, DSKE, DIN, DLB, EQT, EHTH, EVRG, FPRX, JBHT, IQV, KSS, LKQ, LLY, LGF.B, MGM, MLM, MASI, MCFT, PAAS, RDNT, REGI, RGEN, ROL, RYI, SVMK, TU, USNA, ULH, WRK, GOLF, AEGN, ATRS, AGTC, AVYA, BP, BZH, BCEI, BCEI, BOOT, CBZ, CMS, CFFN, CEVA, CHS, CIR, C, CLH, CVGI, CNDT, CCRN, DMRC, DIOD, DISH, ENVA, EXTN, FAF, FSLR, FOCS, FMX, FNKO, HNGR, JPM, LEN.B, MDU, MTW, MRO, MTRX, MEI, NERV, PDFS, PPL, PRFT, PAGP, PVG, RRR, RF, TRC, USFD, VEC, VRTV, VIAV, WPM, WOW, ETN, JHG, JRVR, UBS, ANIP, T, ABEO, AIRG, AKAM, AMT, ANIK, APA, AMEH, AZPN, ASB, ACBI, AGR, AVY, ACLS, BMI, BAC, BRKL, CHRW, CVGW, CPB, CARA, CSII, TAST, CSLT, CATO, CVCO, CCS, CERN, CIVB, CLX, CHRS, COMM, SBS, CVLG, DAN, TACO, ENIA, EQIX, AQUA, EZPW, FOE, FLDM, FTV, GMS, GMED, GDOT, HRI, HUM, HURN, IBCP, ITCI, INTU, IRMD, KE, LBAI, LEN, LLNW, MEIP, MKSI, MA, MTRN, MRK, MTOR, MIDD, MG, MDLZ, NYCB, NEE, LASR, ORCL, PCSB, PANW, PARR, PETQ, PIRS, PLT, PINC, PLD, PFS, PZN, DGX, RFP, RCKY, RGLD, SPRO, SWK, SNEX, SUP, SRDX, TSLA, TRV, USM, VEON, VRA, VZ, VYGR, WEC, WTBA, XYL, YELL, LIN, MRVL, CPA, FLEX,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, GOOG, PG, FB, TXN, ETR, PEP, CI, INTC, LOW, JNJ, PH, ABT, AMAT, ABBV, FNF, CRM, TME, KO, LUV, AAPL, VRTX, LH, BSX, XOM, YUM, CSX, ALL, MSFT, NVDA, PKI, NWSA, BIO, ODFL, RUN, EXEL, AWK, NKE, NXPI, COF, UNH, COUP, GILD, BRK.A, MCO, CTLT, ALSN, HDB, OKTA, CL, MMC, MNST, NATI, GOOGL, IBN, ED, DPZ, GRA, ZLAB, AA, AZO, BBY, FHN, HFC, PYPL, CROX, FIVN, SBUX, ADM, CTXS, EOG, NTCT, PNW, VOYA, BABA, CCK, MOS, SNPS, TFC, STE, XEC, RDN, SYF, CVS, NMIH, TYL, UHS, TSEM, AEL, AMKR, TCS, DOV, FLIR, HOLX, IEX, IDXX, PI, INCY, LPX, NRG, SIVB, UNVR, WHR, ABG, SAM, BHF, CTAS, CPRT, ELF, IT, GPC, ODT, OSK, REZI, SO, TMO, W, ALK, AME, ARCB, BWA, CBRE, CABO, CRS, CHE, CDXS, CYH, GLW, DHI, DECK, DRNA, JNPR, KR, LC, POOL, TSN, WST, ALDX, ALGT, LNT, AEP, RCUS, ARLO, CDMO, BBSI, BV, BSIG, BMY, CAMP, CAC, CASA, CHX, CLAR, CTSH, CMC, COO, CORE, DXPE, DFS, DCI, EIGR, EGHT, ES, EXTR, FSS, FFBC, FOR, FRTA, FBHS, GIS, GHC, GPI, HEES, HAFC, HOPE, KNX, KOP, LQDT, MKTX, MCD, MTD, MOD, NVR, NWS, OOMA, PDCE, PENN, PLXS, POWL, PGR, PHM, QRVO, RMD, RIGL, SYNH, TWI, TRU, TA, TBI, UAA, UPS, VNDA, XPO, NVMI, ATEN, ARAY, AYI, ADMS, AGLE, A, AGYS, ALTR, AXP, AFG, AMRX, ATR, APTX, AIZ, ALV, ADP, AXGN, TBBK, BMO, BK, BFIN, GOLD, BDX, BELFB, BIG, BCC, BWB, VTOL, CBOE, CM, CSCO, CLNE, CEIX, CPS, CUTR, CTMX, DD, EGAN, EIG, EHC, PLUS, EXC, FSBW, FDS, FARM, FCBC, FLNT, THRM, ROCK, GFI, GPRE, HPQ, HAL, HMTV, HTBK, HPE, HRL, IDT, IDRA, INGR, IBM, IFF, IRBT, IIIV, KBH, KDP, KEYS, KMB, KN, MHO, HZO, MTH, MET, MTX, MS, NTUS, NYT, NTRS, NFBK, NWBI, NLOK, ON, ORN, PACB, BTU, PXLW, PWR, QNST, REVG, RYAM, RBC, RS, RHI, RCKT, SP, SCSC, HSIC, BSRR, SNA, SFST, SRI, SLF, SYNA, TTGT, TDC, THR, TSCO, UFI, VIRT, VMW, WU, BG, JCI, TT, LOGI, AGRO,
- Sold Out: VIPS, AEE, JD, ZTO, ALXN, SPGI, LPLA, HCA, AEO, AGCO, SHW, PFE, F, NTES, FRC, WH, MCK, AWI, DAL, CDW, ADS, ZEN, BKI, VRNS, TTD, EFX, HALO, WSFS, KHC, BF.B, FAST, SLCA, RARE, TER, TDG, EDU, CCOI, EXAS, KBAL, KLIC, MGLN, NCR, WTFC, PRI, ICPT, RMAX, SMPL, SMAR, APH, COG, CHKP, GTN, MGRC, PRU, RGR, TDY, VAR, WBA, INT, HBI, CVI, MYRG, VRTS, CCXI, SXC, ARE, AMSC, ABC, AZN, ATRC, BPFH, BYD, CALM, CAR, CTBI, TCOM, DE, DKS, DY, FLS, HRB, HMSY, HSII, HUBB, INSM, IDCC, JBLU, KELYA, KFRC, MOV, NVEC, NWL, OCFC, OLN, PNM, ARGO, PRGO, PBI, MODV, PEG, RAVN, SCHL, SEE, SXT, SHOO, STC, SPOK, AIMC, GLUU, SCOR, FANH, SATS, OSB, NOAH, EPAM, NGVC, ZTS, FATE, SC, BGSF, SPWH, CDK, NVTA, PLYA, RMR, PVAC, MCB, ATSG, ACNB, HTH, ALG, AXL, ARC, ARTNA, BMRC, BMTC, CEO, CMTL, DRQ, ECPG, EVC, PFC, IART, ITIC, JKHY, LCI, MBWM, MERC, EGOV, NATH, NRIM, OTTR, BRFS, RDWR, RGP, CKH, SJI, SWX, SXI, TTMI, TEX, TKR, WLTW, SENEA, TFSL, MOFG, AVGO, BAH, CSOD, ARCO, UI, RDUS, PFPT, SVW, ADVM, NOMD, PJT, LW, LGF.A, PQG, AMAL,
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,154,576 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.38%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 422,932 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 248,415 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.13%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,855,905 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.92%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,959,987 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.61%
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,129,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.46 and $95.16, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $94.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,726,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Graco Inc (GGG)
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,407,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $336.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 306,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $398.094700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 248,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,298,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 392.77%. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $140.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 2,731,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 306.76%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 2,015,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 796.80%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $132.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,279,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 56.61%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $272.189900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,959,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 434.98%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,549,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 41.85%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2456.945100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 151,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47.Sold Out: Ameren Corp (AEE)
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $70.27 and $82.67, with an estimated average price of $74.89.Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.Sold Out: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64.
