Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Pinduoduo Inc, The Walt Disney Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

Investment company Assenagon Asset Management S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Pinduoduo Inc, The Walt Disney Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Texas Instruments Inc, Entergy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Assenagon Asset Management S.A.. As of 2021Q1, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owns 1138 stocks with a total value of $19.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,154,576 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.38% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 422,932 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 248,415 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,855,905 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.92% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,959,987 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.61%

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,129,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.46 and $95.16, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $94.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,726,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,407,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $336.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 306,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $398.094700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 248,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,298,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 392.77%. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $140.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 2,731,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 306.76%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 2,015,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 796.80%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $132.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,279,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 56.61%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $272.189900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,959,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 434.98%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,549,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 41.85%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2456.945100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 151,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $70.27 and $82.67, with an estimated average price of $74.89.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64.