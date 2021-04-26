Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amgen Inc, Merck Inc, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Dow Inc

Williamsport, PA, based Investment company Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amgen Inc, Merck Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Hecla Mining Co, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Dow Inc, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC owns 807 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HL, SITM, QS, MP, OLN, VYMI, UPWK, GNOG, SAVA, SCHZ, SUM, GAN, IXC, SQZ, FOUR, IPOE, ARKG, CCIV, ACEV, EMB, PINS, LYFT, NIO, PBW, ZROZ, UFO, TQQQ, SPSM, SPIB, QAI, PSK, PGX, BWX, IGOV, HYG, FIXD, EWU, IIPR, EDIV, CORP, ITRN, WPC, TTWO, SYNA, PWR, PLUG, NTES, MITK, MVIS, GLP, IMMR, IIVI, DOV, DVN, CREE, CS, CAMT, BWA, CLSK, HESM, ACLS, SIOX, DEA, AKTS, WPG, CHMI, FUBO, SONO, EXPI, COR, VUZI, MXL, CVE, ECHO, MAXR,
- Added Positions: IEF, VNQ, SGOL, LQD, AMGN, MUB, AGG, MRK, MINT, DIA, GNR, T, FNDE, XLB, WBA, EMQQ, CVX, VZ, QCLN, MMM, GS, MS, ARKK, SRVR, XLI, AAPL, MSFT, PPL, BEP, LYB, GM, IPAY, SCHX, AMZN, ARCC, CLF, MCD, TOT, URI, V, WPRT, TSLA, PANW, RC, GLPI, GOOG, SHOP, TDOC, TTD, VRT, AIA, EEM, FINX, LTPZ, PDBC, SCHG, SLV, SMH, APH, BLDP, BDX, BLK, FIS, STZ, DLR, EPD, EXPE, FNB, FCX, GE, HAS, HOLX, IRM, LMT, MPW, VTRS, NEM, NOK, NOC, NVS, OXY, OHI, ORCL, QCOM, RIO, RCL, SO, TGT, TU, TRP, TRN, VMC, DIS, UAVS, RVT, PMF, CODI, MA, TMUS, CIM, BIP, STWD, AMRC, PFLT, IQV, NRZ, CGC, BABA, STOR, ETSY, RUN, SQ, GDS, WH, PRSP, MRNA, PTON, U, PLTR, AAXJ, CWI, DGRO, DVY, DWX, ICF, IEMG, IMOM, IVE, IVW, IWR, IYG, MJ, SDIV, SUSA, TIP, VNQI, VO, VOT, XSW,
- Reduced Positions: TLT, VWO, IJR, IJH, VEA, IVV, CAT, JPM, DOW, PSLV, SCHA, SCHB, SCHE, EDV, KO, LOW, SCHM, SHV, PFE, GLD, SCHF, TFC, CLX, FB, BSV, TLH, VBR, CSCO, XOM, FDX, HON, LEG, PWOD, TMO, CARR, BND, EFA, ITA, MTUM, VB, VTI, AZN, BP, BA, BMY, GILD, SPGI, PG, RDS.A, WFC, DAL, BX, AYX, FSLY, BIL, BOND, EFV, EMLC, FGD, GDX, IDV, IYT, PFF, RWO, SCHP, SCHR, SDY, SPLV, USMV, VCLT, VHT, VSS, VTV, VYM, XLE, XLU, BAC, GOLD, BAX, BSX, CIEN, DD, DUK, EQIX, M, GPN, INTC, KR, LAMR, MMP, NFLX, NKE, PGR, PRU, CRM, WPM, TSM, OLED, WMT, WDC, ZBRA, ET, EMF, VMW, MPC, PSX, MGNI, ACB, COUP, ROKU, DOCU, DELL, FOXA, ZM, WORK, DDOG, LMND, FROG, DVYE, EFG, JNK, SPY, SPYX, VCSH, VDE, VGK,
- Sold Out: JPST, BNDX, VPU, SPTL, QUAL, WPX, W02A, SXTC, CHWY, GNUS, DIV, EEMV, EFAV, JPIN, HTD, OSUR, ESLT, BMTC,
For the details of Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC's stock buys and sells,These are the top 5 holdings of Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,902 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 429,989 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92%
- Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 1,147,876 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.33%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 46,524 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 153,344 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.58%
Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC initiated holding in Hecla Mining Co. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $7.36, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 81,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SiTime Corp (SITM)
Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC initiated holding in SiTime Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.54 and $148.49, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.762000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Olin Corp (OLN)
Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.85 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $30.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.340100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 352 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 119,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 303.06%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $255.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 49.79%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 58.69%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.967000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)
Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 259.70%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.574100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)
Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 433.15%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.Sold Out: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.Sold Out: OraSure Technologies Inc (OSUR)
Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources, LLC sold out a holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $12.28.
