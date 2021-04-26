Icon Wealth Partners, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MBS ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond

Investment company Icon Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MBS ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Icon Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Icon Wealth Partners, LLC owns 320 stocks with a total value of $790 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB, FIXD, IYE, VEU, LMBS, IGM, AXP, LOW, FVRR, CRL, BBY, CBTX, XLK, ARKK, SPGI, FDL, CVS, TRP, FMB, EFA, MMM, UNP, DTE, PFF, SDY, XLV, IWO, XLU, TIP, VGT, PLTR, XLI, XLY, CP, NBH, SLB, UAL, AMAT, BMY, CRH, CME, XLF, XLC, GILD, NOC, NUAN, NUE, PB, IXUS, IWR, UNM, IVW, VVI, WFC, ICLN, MPLX, ACEL, PHYS, DRTT, VRRM,

EFV, VTI, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, FVD, GOVT, IJR, MTUM, FB, NFLX, UPS, JPM, ABT, UNH, IGSB, HD, GOOGL, BRK.B, SPY, DIS, AMT, CRM, PG, V, TFC, BLK, MUB, ADBE, MA, GOOG, APD, HON, SBUX, ABBV, DGRO, INTC, SRE, FLOT, CSCO, VZ, BAC, XOM, MCD, QCOM, AVGO, RBA, TXN, LOPE, CCI, MDLZ, LMT, MRK, NKE, ORCL, O, NOW, ZTS, AMED, AMGN, CVX, EPD, IBM, MMP, MMC, PAYX, PFE, LIN, FIVE, IWF, ANSS, ADSK, ADP, CMCSA, FAST, IT, ILMN, ISRG, MDT, ES, PNC, PEP, TECH, TYL, WST, TEL, VRSK, GLOB, IWD, PLD, CSGP, COST, LLY, HEI, ITW, PEGA, USB, WMT, PAYC, WK, GDDY, KRNT, ALRM, BL, BE, IAC, VWO, AOS, AMN, ASML, T, MO, AZPN, CGNX, ETN, EXPO, GNTX, HCSG, MS, NATI, NEOG, ROL, SPG, VRTX, PRO, KMI, GWRE, PSX, PYPL, OLLI, PS, AVLR, FPE, IEMG, IWN, BIIB, BA, CTXS, KO, DEO, EOG, LHX, JKHY, LII, MIDD, NVDA, NVO, OKE, PRAA, WSO, PM, FPF, PCTY, TWOU, KIDS, ALC, BTI, COP, DE, ENB, IONS, SNY, TSM, TMO, TRI, UL, VOD, WMB, FET, WES, ICLR, STOR, CABO, ESTC, STNE, UBER, Reduced Positions: LQD, IVV, MBB, SHYG, IEFA, ESGE, USMV, IHI, DG, TLT, REGN, EFG, ALGN, ACN, ESGU, QUAL, NEE, PRLB, BRMK, NVS, PXD, GE, MGY, CHE, HYG, BABA, MSCI, WEC, ITOT, VOO, GH, SHOP, DNOW, TWTR, WDC, STX, C, DISCA, JNJ, NGG, CM, VNQ, VEA, DLB, NEAR, JCI, BSV, SPOT, BND,

For the details of Icon Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/icon+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Accenture PLC (ACN) - 220,941 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 95,260 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.35% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 370,838 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,702 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.50% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 159,928 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.38%

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 233,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 79,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 141,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 48,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 45,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $341.1 and $379.17, with an estimated average price of $358.67. The stock is now traded at around $388.156600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1099.49%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 332,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4446.21%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 55,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 62.10%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 103,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 107.89%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3409.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $261.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 92,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1877.46%. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.329100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 117,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Icon Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9.