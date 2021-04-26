Parsec Financial Management, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Lowe's Inc, Total SE

Asheville, NC, based Investment company Parsec Financial Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Advance Auto Parts Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Lowe's Inc, Total SE, Sysco Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parsec Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Parsec Financial Management, Inc. owns 259 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LMT, FTNT, EA, MS, VRTX, NVG, TXN, URI, LUMN, DNP, NUV, GPC, NEA, EQR, IVE, SPLV, USMV,

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,764,431 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 756,930 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 342,395 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 70,888 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 281,786 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.81%

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $372.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $203.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $143.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $81.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $191.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $217.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 97,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 291.28%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $157.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 103,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $275.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 134,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 162.03%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $197.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 50,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $70.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 303,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 547.43%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 47,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.

Parsec Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57.