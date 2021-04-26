PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries, announced today the opening of La Quinta by Wyndham Selma, the milestone 120th hotel in the La Quinta portfolio featuring the sought-after Del Sol prototype. There are 175 La Quinta hotels in the development pipeline, with openings scheduled this year in key markets such as Nashville, Tenn.; Santa Cruz, Calif.; Austin, Texas; Brooklyn, N.Y.; Denver, Colo.; and Corpus Christi, Texas. The brand has also announced plans to bring La Quinta to other countries including Dominican Republic, China, United Arab Emirates, Mexico and Georgia.

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF 120th LA QUINTA HOTEL WITH DEL SOL PROTOTYPE, LOCATED IN SELMA, N.C. , GROWING THE BRAND TO NEARLY 940 LOCATIONS WORLDWIDE

Owned by Jay Sai Corporation, the new-construction La Quinta by Wyndham Selma features 80 modern guestrooms, a sleek lobby design and an outdoor pool. The hotel is conveniently located by both I-95 and US-70, near Smithfield Community Park, and is easily accessible from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

"This is a milestone opening for the La Quinta by Wyndham brand, and we're proud to unveil this innovative new property," said Krishna Paliwal, Wyndham's president of La Quinta and head of architecture, design, and construction. "We've seen huge demand for this stylish, modern prototype, which offers a comfortable stay with contemporary rooms and thoughtful amenities for guests. It's a great investment opportunity for hotel owners."

Developer interest continues to thrive for the Del Sol prototype, which features a fresh and stylish design providing comfort and convenience while enabling productivity, making it appealing to both business and leisure travelers. Since Wyndham's acquisition of the La Quinta brand in 2018, 122 new franchise contracts have been executed, helping to drive franchise system growth to eight percent. La Quinta has been among the strongest performing brands throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, gaining 490 basis points of RevPAR Index in 2020 against its competitive set, according to STR data.

As a leading upper-midscale brand, La Quinta offers contemporary design and a great guest experience at nearly 940 hotels across the United States, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Honduras, Mexico, Turkey, and New Zealand.

Additional momentum for the La Quinta brand includes:

Opening of a new 81-Room hotel in Shorewood - Chicago Ill. earlier this month

- earlier this month Groundbreaking in April 2021 on construction of a hotel in San Jose, Calif.

on construction of a hotel in Opening of the second Del Sol prototype in the city of Galveston, Texas this summer

this summer Opening of a hotel in South Bend, Ind. , scheduled for third quarter 2021

, scheduled for third quarter 2021 Opening of a hotel in Maricopa, Ariz. , ( Phoenix metro) scheduled for third quarter 2021

, ( metro) scheduled for third quarter 2021 Opening of a hotel in Bardstown, Ky. , scheduled for fourth quarter 2021

Interested developers can visit Wyndham's development website, or contact the Wyndham Franchise Development team by email at [email protected] for more information.

About La Quinta by Wyndham

With nearly 940 destinations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, the upper-midscale La Quinta by Wyndham brand is a bright spot in every traveler's journey. Whether traveling for business or leisure, guests can rest assured, relax, and recharge thanks to the brand's free Bright Side Breakfast®, spacious in-room work areas, and free high-speed internet. For more information about franchising a La Quinta hotel, visit the La Quinta franchise development website.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 796,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 86 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

