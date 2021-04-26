REAL SIMPLE To Host Fourth Annual REAL SIMPLE Home In Westfield, New Jersey

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) REAL SIMPLE today announced it will be presenting the fourth annual REAL SIMPLE Home in a northern New Jersey suburb this fall. For the first time ever, the home will be a single-family property that showcases unique design ideas, shoppable products and DIY strategies from home organizers, interior designers and REAL SIMPLE editors. The 2021 REAL SIMPLE Home debuts in the October Issue, available September 17th. REAL SIMPLE will host a virtual experience for consumers with exclusive behind-the-scenes content at REALSIMPLE.com/rshome21 this September.

To celebrate the fourth annual home, the brand is opening the REAL SIMPLE Home Store that will allow consumers the opportunity to purchase their favorite finds via a shoppable hub on REAL SIMPLE.com. The REAL SIMPLE Home Store capitalizes on the brand's past success in e-commerce, and features a curated selection of home, kitchen, organizational products and decor. The Store will connect directly to print features and videos using smart-code technology. The complete package can be found at REALSIMPLE.com/rshome21 starting this September.

"Over the past year, our connection to home has shifted," said Liz Vaccariello, Editor in Chief of REAL SIMPLE. "Our homes have become the center of our daily lives and are more valuable to us now than ever before. As the world gets back to normal, our homes will continue to play a significant role in our lives and at REAL SIMPLE we want to inspire consumers nationwide with smart ideas and practical solutions to make the most of it."

A variety of interior designers and tastemakers have come together to curate the rooms throughout the 2021 REAL SIMPLE Home built by Gialluisi Custom Homes. The team of designers include: Emily Henderson, Founder of Emily Henderson Design; Keyanna Bowen, Emily Henderson Design contributor; Delia Kenza, Founder of Delia Kenza Interiors; Natalie Papier, of Home Ec; Eduardo Rodriguez; Raili Clasen, Founder of Raili CA Design; Ryia Jose, of Kin and Kasa; Nikki Boyd, Founder of At Home with Nikki; Leslie Corona and Katie Holdefehr, REAL SIMPLE editors. The designers are creating a functional yet beautiful design aesthetic that is cozy, charming, and exceptionally organized.

"I'm so excited to to team up with REAL SIMPLE on their idea house – it's like this fun design and style laboratory where we get to test out some creative ideas and push ourselves a bit design-wise. My hope is to show people how to bring in their creativity and personality into their space, where it feels special to them, but still so livable," said Emily Henderson, Founder of Emily Henderson Design. REALSIMPLE.com will feature these expert tips and comprehensive video documentation of the Home's renovation, using time-lapse photography and satisfying before-and-after reveals to showcase the designers' incredible work.

"At REAL SIMPLE, we provide our marketing partners with access to consumers looking for exceptional organizational concepts," said Daren Mazzucca, SVP/Publisher of REAL SIMPLE. "We're excited to welcome new and returning sponsors to our first ever standalone home, where we will engage and entertain audiences by bringing the REAL SIMPLE brand to life."

Ten sponsors have already signed on and will be featured in the REAL SIMPLE Home as follows: Bio-Oil® Skincare Oil, California Closets, Curél®, Instinct Pet Food, Kerrygold, Minted, L. & J.G. Stickley, Sunbrella, TimberTech®, and Valspar.

Two of the previous REAL SIMPLE Homes were based in Brooklyn, while last year's home was located in Manhattan's Upper West Side.

ABOUT REAL SIMPLE

REAL SIMPLE makes life easier and more meaningful for today's busy woman, providing inspiring ideas and practical solutions to help her simplify her life. REAL SIMPLE understands the modern woman, creating a positive, supportive community in which women can connect and share their ideas. Through print and digital, REAL SIMPLE reaches an audience of nearly 14 million every month. Follow REAL SIMPLE on Facebook ; Twitter ; Pinterest ; and Instagram .

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches consumers where they are across multiple platforms including digital, video, magazine, and broadcast television. Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women and more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month through such iconic brands as PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, and REAL SIMPLE. Meredith's premium digital network reaches more than 150 million consumers each month. The Company is the No. 1 U.S. magazine operator with 36 million subscribers and the No. 2 global licensor with robust brand licensing activities that include a Better Homes & Gardens partnership with Walmart. Meredith's Local Media Group portfolio includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Portland, and 13 stations in the Top 50.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-simple-to-host-fourth-annual-real-simple-home-in-westfield-new-jersey-301277017.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation