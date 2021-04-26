The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Appoints Willard T. Lee Chief Information Officer

WORCESTER, Mass., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG), a leading property and casualty insurance company, today announced Willard T. Lee has been appointed executive vice president, chief information and innovation officer, effective immediately. In this role, Lee is responsible for advancing the company's information technology roadmap and delivering technology solutions that support the company's business operations, its agent partners and its customers.

Lee joined The Hanover in 2003, supporting the company's commercial lines business within information technology. During his tenure, he has managed the company's innovation efforts, led the integration of acquisitions within corporate development, and managed the core commercial product group. He has served in various roles, including chief operating officer of specialty lines at The Hanover and most recently was appointed senior vice president, deputy chief information officer and a member of our senior executive team in 2020. Prior to The Hanover, Lee spent more than 10 years as a consultant in both startups and Fortune 500 companies, covering a broad set of industries including manufacturing, telecom, financial services and pharmaceuticals. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in information systems from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

"Will has been instrumental in the advancement of our company's technology and innovation efforts over the past 18 years," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "He brings to this role his strong leadership skills and deep knowledge of our industry and our company. We are excited to have Will lead our technology efforts into the future."

Lee succeeds Mark L. Berthiaume, executive vice president, chief information officer and chief technology innovation officer, who retired this month after seven years at The Hanover.

"We thank Mark for his tremendous contributions over the years," said Roche. "Under his leadership, we have made great strides to modernize and innovate our technology infrastructure and capabilities, building a highly talented and committed team. Mark also has been a thought partner to members of our leadership team and me, as well as a trusted ally and advocate for our company's inclusion and diversity efforts. We wish him the very best in his retirement."

