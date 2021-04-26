Lisa Detanna Supports Barron's in Education Connects Students and Professionals, Enhancing Financial Proficiency

Lisa Detanna, Managing Director – Senior Vice President, Investments of Raymond James located at 9595 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills CA, partners with Barron’s in Education to support National Financial Literacy Month by cosponsoring and helping educate students at UCLA, her alma mater. The program provides digital subscriptions, events, career advice, and real-world experience.

From left: Barron's Group's Joe Lanza, Raymond James and Associates' Lisa Detanna, Pagnato Karp's Paul Pagnato and McBride & Associates' Tommy McBride. Photo: Barron's in Education

The Barron's in Education's partner-sponsored model works together to sponsor a program at a particular school—perhaps their alma mater—and provide the program at zero cost for the schools, the faculty and the students."Historically we have not done a good job in educating our young adults regarding money, investing, and saving for retirement. Which means we have not prepared them to be good stewards of wealth as successful heirs." Lisa explains.Plus, she says: "My passion and mission for multifamily practice offices now includes messaging this education to improve our status of our 'shirt to shirtless' society. Typically wealth is made and 3 generations later 95% of the wealth is lost with no opportunity to pass the wealth from one generation to another. Partnering with Barron's in Education is a natural fit and one method we are using to broadly spread my mission and properly preparing heirs."Lisa, who joined Raymond James in 2011, has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, co-authored a children's book titled Treasures in the Winter Vault to help teach kids about money, doing the right thing and giving back. Lisa Detanna who manages more than $1.67 Billion* in client assets, offers her clients Estate and Trust Review, Multi-Generational Wealth Planning, Financial and Retirement planning, Investment Management, Insurance Review and Protection of Assets, Concierge Services in a Multi Family setting.The Barron's in Education mission is to connect business with academia to enhance financial proficiency; aiding the development of the next generation of business leaders and advisors. At Barron's, we want to spark new thinking on this topic and help put a highly valued and highly educational financial publication in the hands of the next generation of college, university and high school students. For nearly a century, our readers have ranked as many of the most successful business leaders and investors in the world, so this only seems logical.*As of 04/23/2021 Assets History in Practice CenterAs of 12/31/2020. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, which has built a national reputation for more than 58 years as a leader in financial planning for individuals, corporations and municipalities, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.02 trillion.

