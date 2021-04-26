Dover Motorsports, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) will report its earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on the morning of Thursday, April 29, 2021. Commentary from the Company’s executive officers relative to the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website Thursday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.To listen to the commentary, please log on to [url="]www.dovermotorsports.com[/url], select the investor relations tab and select DVD 1Q21 Earnings Announcement.Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware and own Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. For further information, log on to [url="]www.dovermotorsports.com[/url].

