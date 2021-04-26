>
Articles 

DSG GLOBAL INC. Invites Individual, Institutional Investors, Advisors and Analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

April 26, 2021 | About: DSGT -2.43%

Surrey, BC, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG GLOBAL INC. (OTCQB. DSGT) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present live at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 28th, 2021 @1:00 P.M. EST

This live interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Robert Silzer, Imperium Presidents Rick Curtis and Bill Rex in real time. The DSG GLOBAL TEAM (DSGT OTCQB) will deliver a presentation on our products, future plans, PPP and will subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and the team will do his best to get through as many of them as possible and also please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

Here is the unique registration link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1454582&tp_key=b61b05e0a3&sti=dsgt

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary. Additional information is available at https://dsgtglobal.com/.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course’s fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS’s unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company (IMC) is an EV sales and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.

Company Contact:

Brokers and Analysts:
Chesapeake Group
+1-410-825-3930
[email protected]

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: (407) 491-4498
[email protected]

