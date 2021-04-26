Otis Ascends on Earnings Beat and Elevated Guidance

Before the market opened on April 26, elevator maker Otis Worldwide Corp. (NYSE:OTIS) reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

The company's top and bottom lines improved year over year and surpassed what analysts were expecting. Otis also raised its dividend by 20% and upped its full-year guidance. Shares were up more than 6% to around $75.90 in midday trading following the news.

Earnings results

For the quarter, Otis reported revenue of $3.4 billion, up 14.9% year over year with 10.3% organic growth. Earnings per share increased 86.8% to 71 cents on a GAAP basis and 20.0% to 72 cents on an adjusted basis. Analysts had been expecting revenue of $3.18 billion and adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share.

"Otis had an excellent start to the year. Our New Equipment orders were up high teens, including growth in every region, and we saw increased organic sales and margin expansion in both segments," President and CEO Judy Marks said.

New Equipment orders improved 18.4% overall with double-digit growth in the Americas and Asia and low single-digit growth in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

The adjusted operating profit was up $83 million on the back of 40 basis points of margin expansion. The adjusted operating profit margin was 7.5% in the New Equipment segment and 22.6% in the Service segment.

GAAP cash flow from operations was $585 million, while free cash flow totaled $541 million. As of the quarter's end, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.72 billion on its balance sheet versus long-term debt of $5.45 billion.

Showing confidence in the strength of its business, the company repurchased $300 million worth of its own shares during the quarter, raised its dividend by 20% and increased its share repurchase target to $500 million.

Looking forward

Following the successful first quarter, Otis has raised its outlook for full-year 2021. The company now guides for revenue of $13.6 billion to $13.9 billion, with organic sales expected to improve between 4% and 6%. By segment, New Equipment sales are projected to be up 7.5% to 8.5%, while Service sales are projected to increase in the 2% to 4% range.

On the earnings front, Otis is expecting to bring in adjusted earnings of $2.78 to $2.84 per share, up 10% to 13% compared to full-year 2020. Free cash flow is projected to be $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion.

Valuation

At $75.90 per share, Otis trades at a price-earnings ratio of 36.33, which is higher than 61% of other companies in the industrial products industry and its own 10-year median price-earnings ratio of 30.49.

However, this includes its history as part of its parent company United Technologies; Otis was spun off in March of 2020, so it only has just over a year of history as an independent company. Since its spinoff, Otis' stock has gained 67%.

Overall, if the company can continue to produce positive news on the earnings front, it seems likely that it will likely see this mirrored in its share price growth as well, despite its higher-than-normal earnings multiple. Its products – elevators and related equipment and services – are necessary for convenient movement in commercial and larger residential buildings, and both economic recovery and increased government spending on infrastructure will likely increase business for Otis. The main potential danger would be competitors taking market share, though as one of the oldest and most well-established names in the industry, Otis has a recognizable advantage on the reputation front.

Disclosure: Author owns no shares in any of the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Portfolio updates reflect only common stock positions as per the regulatory filings for the quarter in question and may not include changes made after the quarter ended.

