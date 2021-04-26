Mairs and Power Growth Fund's 1st-Quarter Shareholder Letter

The stock market has gotten off to a good start in 2021. To be sure, it also ended 2020 on a very positive note. But there's a significant difference this year. The stocks that performed well last year are lagging the market so far in 2021, and vice versa. Economically sensitive parts of the market have begun to outperform the growth stocks that drove the market for the past few years and throughout the pandemic.

As a result, investors have been returning to value-oriented companies—the kinds of companies most likely to benefit from economic reacceleration. Industrials and Financials, two value sectors that lagged in 2020, have been strong performers so far this year. Industrials posted a total return in the first quarter of 11.31%, while the overall market returned 6.17%. Recovering consumer demand is boosting U.S. manufacturers' production, revenue, and profits. Financials experienced a total return of 15.99% as a group in the quarter. Meanwhile, Technology stocks, last year's most supercharged performers, have been relatively flat in 2021.

The S&P 500 Total Return (TR) Index rose 6.17% in the first quarter of 2021, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average TR Index climbed 8.29%. In the fixed-income market, the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index declined 4.28% during the same period.

Future Outlook

The release of pent-up consumer demand, supported by another round ($1.9 trillion) of fiscal stimulus and continued monetary stimulus, is likely to power very strong economic growth in 2021. One sign of improvement: The U.S. unemployment rate in March shrank to 6%, its lowest level since the pandemic began. The Biden administration and the Federal Reserve would like to keep a lid on interest rates and get more people back to work. Both are convinced that it is better to risk inflation than to let the economy continue to operate below its potential. The markets are not so sure. Interest rates have been moving up, although from a very low level, and some are concerned that inflation could become a problem.

And there is some basis for concern. Numerous supply chains are struggling to stay linked up. The semiconductor shortage is well-known, but there are many others that are less familiar. There also is a tightening supply of shipping containers, which is making it harder to get goods from China to the U.S., including parts and components for products manufactured here. These supply shortfalls are pushing prices higher and could lead to rising inflation as the year progresses. Inflation, in turn, can lead to higher interest rates, which could impact the market's valuation.

So there is likely to be a tug of war in the offing. On one side, there are the benefits of strong growth in the economy and in earnings. We estimate that earnings for the S&P 500 will grow 27% this year, granted off a depressed level in 2020. On the other side, there is likely to be downward pressure on valuations, especially if interest rates continue to move higher. As a result, we could see strong earnings growth without the market following suit. Much of that potential growth has already been built into the market.

This is the type of environment that historically favors value stocks rather than growth stocks. As we look ahead, we expect value-oriented sectors such as Financials and Industrials, along with small cap stocks in general, to continue rebounding from their 2020 doldrums. It's a market situation that we believe plays right to our strengths in stock research and selection. The companies we seek have long-term market opportunities, steady performance, and durable competitive advantages. These are stocks that will traditionally add value over the long haul, whether the overall market goes up or down. These companies also tend to be less adversely affected by inflation. In 2020, Mairs & Power managers took advantage of numerous opportunities to buy or add to positions in value-oriented companies at attractive valuations. So we are confident that our Funds are well positioned for the market ahead.

Speaking of opportunities: On March 12th, Mairs & Power launched the Minnesota Municipal Bond Exchange Traded Fund (MINN). It's the country's only ETF invested primarily in Minnesota municipal bonds. You can learn more about this distinctive new investment opportunity here .

Performance Review

The Mairs & Power Growth Fund gained 7.25% in the first quarter of 2021. During the same period, the S&P 500 Total Return (TR) benchmark rose 6.17%, and the Lipper Multi-Cap Core Funds Index of peers posted a gain of 8.79%.

The Fund's overweight in Industrials was a significant contributor to the Fund's relative performance in the quarter, as was its overweight in Materials. Somewhat offsetting these sectors' positive contributions was the Fund's lack of exposure to the Energy sector. The Fund exited its last traditional holding in the sector in 2020. We believe that the world's shift to renewable energy calls into question the long-term outperformance of traditional Energy companies.

While sector weights played key roles, the larger driver for the Fund's first-quarter performance was stock selection, with Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) contributing the most to relative performance.

Alphabet saw a strong rebound in fourth-quarter revenue and profitability as its advertising business benefited from a reopening of the economy. The company also has been successful in monetizing its YouTube business segment, and its corporate cloud business has been gaining momentum. At the quarter's end, Alphabet stood as the Fund's largest position. We expect the company's momentum to continue, and it could even accelerate as travel and leisure spending resume in earnest.

U.S. Bancorp was the second-largest contributor to performance in the quarter as worries over banks' credit quality abated and the interest rate environment became more beneficial. Credit quality and interest rates weighed heavily on the company's stock price in 2020. That provided us with an opportunity to aggressively add to our holdings, a strategy that we also pursued with other bank stocks.

The largest detractors from performance in the quarter were Roche (RHHBY) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Roche lagged the Healthcare sector, which as a whole underperformed in the first quarter. The company's revenue growth slowed due to the increased competition that some of its older products have experienced in the U.S. At the same time, its new products didn't roll out as quickly as was hoped, and the pandemic continued to temper the pace of patient visits to their doctors.

Following a strong 2020, Qualcomm struggled to keep pace in the first quarter of 2021. Handset sales, which benefit the company, had accelerated last year thanks to the stimulus checks consumers received, but that momentum seems to have lost some steam. In addition, the industry-wide semiconductor shortage has limited Qualcomm's growth prospects, at least in the near term.

During the quarter, the Fund added significantly to its small position in Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW). This had become an expensive growth stock during the pandemic as people spent more money on home improvement. But with the market beginning to anticipate consumers spending more time and money away from home, Sherwin-Williams' valuation on some measures has declined to a 10-year low. This has given us the opportunity to buy a company with excellent long-term growth at a very attractive valuation. For many years, the Fund held a large position in Valspar, which Sherwin-Williams acquired in 2017 for cash.

At that time, Sherwin-Williams' stock appeared too expensive, and that kept the Fund from acquiring more. With our patience and our focus on the long term, we waited for a better price, and we've been building our holdings into a larger position.

Andrew R. Adams, CFA, CIC

Lead Manager

Pete J. Johnson, CFA

Co-Manager

Performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the Fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For the most recent month-end performance figures, please call Shareholder Services at (800) 304-7404. Expense Ratio 0.65%.

All holdings in the portfolio are subject to change without notice and may or may not represent current or future portfolio composition. The mention of specific securities is not intended as a recommendation or an offer of a particular security, nor is it intended to be a solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security.