TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys CME Group Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Arch Capital Group, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, SBA Communications Corp

Investment company TriaGen Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CME Group Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Arch Capital Group, Molina Healthcare Inc, Moody's Corporation, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, SBA Communications Corp, Dollar General Corp, VICI Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owns 160 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,269 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 19,508 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.97% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 31,762 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.33% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 65,609 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% CME Group Inc (CME) - 17,580 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. New Position

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $204.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 17,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $113.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 30,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 81,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.54 and $243.1, with an estimated average price of $222.88. The stock is now traded at around $253.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 12,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $325.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 8,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $190.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 10,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $141.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 31,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 187.89%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $131.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 29.97%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $71.55, with an estimated average price of $65.78. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 35.61%. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 40.76%. The purchase prices were between $64.82 and $81.03, with an estimated average price of $72.85. The stock is now traded at around $72.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 92.91%. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $371.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.65%. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC still held 601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 49.96%. The sale prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC still held 68,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Amdocs Ltd by 49.79%. The sale prices were between $69.34 and $82.16, with an estimated average price of $75.58. The stock is now traded at around $78.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC still held 17,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 35.06%. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $736.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC still held 2,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 39.91%. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC still held 13,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.