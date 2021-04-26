Retirement Planning Group Buys Cerner Corp, AT&T Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Investment company Retirement Planning Group (Current Portfolio) buys Cerner Corp, AT&T Inc, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, Procter & Gamble Co, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Planning Group. As of 2021Q1, Retirement Planning Group owns 56 stocks with a total value of $710 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: T, JNJ, JPM,

T, JNJ, JPM, Added Positions: BND, USMV, GSLC, VIG, VOO, BNDX, SCHZ, IQLT, JQUA, CERN, MUNI, PG, MUB, XOM, AMZN, IEFA, IWM, IWR, VO,

BND, USMV, GSLC, VIG, VOO, BNDX, SCHZ, IQLT, JQUA, CERN, MUNI, PG, MUB, XOM, AMZN, IEFA, IWM, IWR, VO, Reduced Positions: XT, VWO, SPMD, IVV, VEA, IJH, DVY, VNQ, IJR, WMT, SCHE, VTI, SCHX, IWB, SPTM, MDY, SPY, VEU,

XT, VWO, SPMD, IVV, VEA, IJH, DVY, VNQ, IJR, WMT, SCHE, VTI, SCHX, IWB, SPTM, MDY, SPY, VEU, Sold Out: TIP, EMB, CL, TSLA,

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,067,300 shares, 14.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 1,488,684 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 203,017 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 916,361 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 577,314 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85%

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $164.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 108.52%. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 32.73%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $131.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.