Retirement Planning Group Buys Cerner Corp, AT&T Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

April 26, 2021 | About: CERN +0.07% PG -2% JPM +0.25% T -1.56% JNJ -0.85% TIP +0.06% EMB -0.46% TSLA +1.21% CL -0.64%

Investment company Retirement Planning Group (Current Portfolio) buys Cerner Corp, AT&T Inc, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, Procter & Gamble Co, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Planning Group. As of 2021Q1, Retirement Planning Group owns 56 stocks with a total value of $710 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Retirement Planning Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+planning+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Retirement Planning Group
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,067,300 shares, 14.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 1,488,684 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 203,017 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 916,361 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
  5. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 577,314 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $164.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 108.52%. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 32.73%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $131.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Retirement Planning Group. Also check out:

1. Retirement Planning Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Retirement Planning Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Retirement Planning Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Retirement Planning Group keeps buying

