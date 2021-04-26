>
Capital Management Corp Buys Altria Group Inc, WisdomTree Investments Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Sells Pitney Bowes Inc, Discovery Inc, Prudential Financial Inc

April 26, 2021 | About: MO -0.36% DGS +1.15% PVG -0.09% BMY -0.18% UPS -1.76% QCOM +2.61% WETF +1.31% CARR -0.83% MHH -1.58% RTX +0.57% VTI +0.36% PBI +0.23%

Investment company Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Altria Group Inc, WisdomTree Investments Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Pretium Resources Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Pitney Bowes Inc, Discovery Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, Toll Brothers Inc, Tessco Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Management Corp . As of 2021Q1, Capital Management Corp owns 72 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) - 1,377,120 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.01%
  2. ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 418,005 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
  3. B&G Foods Inc (BGS) - 664,688 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%
  4. John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (JBSS) - 203,547 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.91%
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 278,553 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.95%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Investments Inc (WETF)

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree Investments Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $6.36, with an estimated average price of $5.73. The stock is now traded at around $6.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,251,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 100,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mastech Digital Inc (MHH)

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Mastech Digital Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.866000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 167,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 288.32%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 217,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 232.61%. The purchase prices were between $46.88 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $49.51. The stock is now traded at around $53.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 159,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 147.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 772,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 35.95%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 278,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 175.10%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $176.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 41,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 45.66%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 95,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)

Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The sale prices were between $6.33 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $8.58.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.



