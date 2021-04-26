Capital Management Corp Buys Altria Group Inc, WisdomTree Investments Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Sells Pitney Bowes Inc, Discovery Inc, Prudential Financial Inc

Investment company Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Altria Group Inc, WisdomTree Investments Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Pretium Resources Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Pitney Bowes Inc, Discovery Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, Toll Brothers Inc, Tessco Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Management Corp . As of 2021Q1, Capital Management Corp owns 72 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WETF, CARR, MHH, RTX, VTI,

WETF, CARR, MHH, RTX, VTI, Added Positions: MO, DGS, PVG, BMY, UPS, QCOM, GHL, JBSS, T, GILD, KMI, AMGN, ANIK, FAST, IDCC, LTHM, EXEL, ACU, V, MC, SBGI, ENS, OKE, CAG, WBA, JPST,

MO, DGS, PVG, BMY, UPS, QCOM, GHL, JBSS, T, GILD, KMI, AMGN, ANIK, FAST, IDCC, LTHM, EXEL, ACU, V, MC, SBGI, ENS, OKE, CAG, WBA, JPST, Reduced Positions: DISCK, PRU, TOL, SVC, PFG, BGS, TESS, IPG, GS, NWL, DAL, GOOGL, KSS, SF, QQQ, FFWM, AMZN,

DISCK, PRU, TOL, SVC, PFG, BGS, TESS, IPG, GS, NWL, DAL, GOOGL, KSS, SF, QQQ, FFWM, AMZN, Sold Out: PBI, JNJ, PEP,

Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) - 1,377,120 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.01% ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 418,005 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% B&G Foods Inc (BGS) - 664,688 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42% John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (JBSS) - 203,547 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.91% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 278,553 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.95%

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree Investments Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $6.36, with an estimated average price of $5.73. The stock is now traded at around $6.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,251,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 100,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Mastech Digital Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.866000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 167,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 288.32%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 217,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 232.61%. The purchase prices were between $46.88 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $49.51. The stock is now traded at around $53.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 159,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 147.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 772,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 35.95%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 278,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 175.10%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $176.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 41,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 45.66%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 95,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The sale prices were between $6.33 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $8.58.

Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89.

Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.