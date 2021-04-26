>
Professional Advisory Services Inc Buys MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Bank of America Corp, American Express Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

April 26, 2021 | About: MSM +0.62% VOO +0.22% BAC +0.59% AXP +4.16% VZ -0.63%

Vero Beach, FL, based Investment company Professional Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Bank of America Corp, American Express Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Professional Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q1, Professional Advisory Services Inc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $651 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PROFESSIONAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC
  1. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 188,081 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.30%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,745 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
  3. CDW Corp (CDW) - 155,143 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
  4. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 70,799 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,069 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.13%
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $150.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc by 49.53%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $85.19. The stock is now traded at around $90.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 250,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Professional Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.59%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Professional Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.



