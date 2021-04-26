Professional Advisory Services Inc Buys MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Bank of America Corp, American Express Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

Vero Beach, FL, based Investment company Professional Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Bank of America Corp, American Express Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Professional Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q1, Professional Advisory Services Inc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $651 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAC, AXP,

BAC, AXP, Added Positions: MSM, DG, PEP, ANTM, NVS, UPS, AMZN, SPGI, FB, CDW, SWK, T, VOO, CVX, ABBV,

MSM, DG, PEP, ANTM, NVS, UPS, AMZN, SPGI, FB, CDW, SWK, T, VOO, CVX, ABBV, Reduced Positions: PYPL, ZBRA, GOOG, BRK.B, TFC, USB, GD, K, ADI, JNJ, MSFT, TJX, GOOGL, SPY,

PYPL, ZBRA, GOOG, BRK.B, TFC, USB, GD, K, ADI, JNJ, MSFT, TJX, GOOGL, SPY, Sold Out: VZ,

For the details of PROFESSIONAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/professional+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 188,081 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.30% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,745 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% CDW Corp (CDW) - 155,143 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 70,799 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,069 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.13%

Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $150.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Professional Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc by 49.53%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $85.19. The stock is now traded at around $90.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 250,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Professional Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.59%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Professional Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.