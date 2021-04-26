Lateef Investment Management, L.p. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Visa Inc, Clarivate PLC, Starbucks Corp

Greenbrae, CA, based Investment company Lateef Investment Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Visa Inc, Clarivate PLC, Starbucks Corp, Facebook Inc, New York Times Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lateef Investment Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Lateef Investment Management, L.p. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMZN, LULU, DIS, NVDA,

AMZN, LULU, DIS, NVDA, Added Positions: MLM, LUV, CRM, PYPL, HALO, INTU, AER, WFC, MSFT, CTLT, GOOGL, SHW, ACC, SCHP, SCHR, VMBS,

MLM, LUV, CRM, PYPL, HALO, INTU, AER, WFC, MSFT, CTLT, GOOGL, SHW, ACC, SCHP, SCHR, VMBS, Reduced Positions: V, CLVT, NYT, TWTR, BLL, SIVB, PANW, PGR, KEYS, BF.B, GGG, DOCU, EQIX, ELAT, HWM, HXL, TECH, ELAN, AON,

V, CLVT, NYT, TWTR, BLL, SIVB, PANW, PGR, KEYS, BF.B, GGG, DOCU, EQIX, ELAT, HWM, HXL, TECH, ELAN, AON, Sold Out: SBUX, FB, TJX, KLAC, THO, MCO, DHRPA.PFD, FLEX, CME, GWRE, ADSK, SPY,

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,860,146 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55% Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 1,023,259 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.83% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 316,952 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 267,376 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 252,417 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40%

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3409.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 17,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $337.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 137,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 203,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $619.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 51,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 296.11%. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $357.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 124,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 36.83%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,023,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $235.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 232,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $271.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 199,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $418.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 82,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 36.87%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 338,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.