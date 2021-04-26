Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc Buys DTE Energy Co, Fiserv Inc, Corporate Office Properties Trust, Sells CarMax Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Lam Research Corp

Southfield, MI, based Investment company Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys DTE Energy Co, Fiserv Inc, Corporate Office Properties Trust, ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp, sells CarMax Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Lam Research Corp, STORE Capital Corp, Sonos Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q1, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FISV, OFC, NWE, ALK, REYN, AAP, CSL, WDAY, VSTO, HIG, PYPL, VWO,

FISV, OFC, NWE, ALK, REYN, AAP, CSL, WDAY, VSTO, HIG, PYPL, VWO, Added Positions: DTE, COP, CVX, WDC, MDLZ, XOM, ARNC, TER, OSK, HFC, UBSFY, UHS, DFS, OLN, COWN, MPLX, VEU, FB, OUT, AMZN, TDS, MRO, EPD, BRK.B, ORCL, MSFT, GOOGL, EFX, LLY, BA, IWB,

DTE, COP, CVX, WDC, MDLZ, XOM, ARNC, TER, OSK, HFC, UBSFY, UHS, DFS, OLN, COWN, MPLX, VEU, FB, OUT, AMZN, TDS, MRO, EPD, BRK.B, ORCL, MSFT, GOOGL, EFX, LLY, BA, IWB, Reduced Positions: ETN, LRCX, SONO, PNC, BALY, SEAS, LUV, VTI, EVR, AAPL, HWM, MS, MU, ATSG, BX, HCA, PNR, RS, GOOG, RJF, ZBH, CB, C, EA, CNA, PSX, WYNN, ALL, RTX, PAG, SPY, BDX, WM, DOW, LHX, SIX, CMA, PEP, VICI, BAC, HTLF, IUSV, FANG, DIS, VSH, VZ, AUB, STE, EEM, ALE, EFA, IWD, PFE, BKLN, PINE, NOMD, CSCO, HELE, INTC, PG,

ETN, LRCX, SONO, PNC, BALY, SEAS, LUV, VTI, EVR, AAPL, HWM, MS, MU, ATSG, BX, HCA, PNR, RS, GOOG, RJF, ZBH, CB, C, EA, CNA, PSX, WYNN, ALL, RTX, PAG, SPY, BDX, WM, DOW, LHX, SIX, CMA, PEP, VICI, BAC, HTLF, IUSV, FANG, DIS, VSH, VZ, AUB, STE, EEM, ALE, EFA, IWD, PFE, BKLN, PINE, NOMD, CSCO, HELE, INTC, PG, Sold Out: KMX, STOR, RSG, AJRD, MRVL, HSBCPA.PFD, LNC, PANW, NEE, NOC,

Sonos Inc (SONO) - 906,409 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.44% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 424,031 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 170,866 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) - 189,754 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 429,907 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.54%

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 171,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 677,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in NorthWestern Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.47 and $65.56, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 54,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 47,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $31.48, with an estimated average price of $29.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 84,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $197.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 1578.65%. The purchase prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $137.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 165,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 2557.85%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 203,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 52.80%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 205,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 30.54%. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $71.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 429,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $58.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 371,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 37.26%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 280,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $30.32 and $35.08, with an estimated average price of $32.56.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $25.12.