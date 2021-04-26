>
Rand Capital Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

April 26, 2021 | About: NAS:RAND


[url="]Rand+Capital+Corporation[/url] (Nasdaq: RAND) (“Rand” or the “Company”), a business development company, announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Monday, May 10, 2021.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast that same day to review its results and discuss its corporate strategies. A question-and-answer session will follow.



First Quarter 2021 Conference Call



Monday, May 10, 2021


1:30 p.m. Eastern Time


Phone: (201) 689-8263


Webcast: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.randcapital.com%2Fir-calendar[/url]



A telephonic replay will be available from 4:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Monday, May 17, 2021. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13718353. The webcast replay will be available in the investors section at [url="]www.randcapital.com[/url], where a transcript will also be posted once available.



ABOUT RAND CAPITAL



Rand Capital (Nasdaq: RAND) is an externally managed Business Development Company (BDC) with a wholly owned subsidiary licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. Rand invests in early to later stage businesses that have sustainable, differentiated and market-proven products, revenue of more than $2 million and a path to free cash flow or up to $5 million in EBITDA. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Company’s website where it regularly posts information: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.randcapital.com%2F[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005842/en/


