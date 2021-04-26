>
The GEO Group Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:GEO -0.51%


The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:GEO) ("GEO") will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, May 10, 2021 before the market opens. GEO has scheduled a conference call and simultaneous webcast for 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) on Monday, May 10, 2021.



Hosting the call for GEO will be George C. Zoley, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Brian R. Evans, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Blake Davis, President, GEO Secure Services, and Ann Schlarb, President, GEO Care.



To participate in the teleconference, please contact one of the following numbers 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:



1-877-250-1553 (U.S.)


1-412-542-4145 (International)



In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed on the Webcasts section of GEO's investor relations home page at [url="]investors.geogroup.com[/url]. A webcast replay will remain available on the website for one year.



A telephonic replay will also be available through May 24, 2021. The replay numbers are 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) and 1-412-317-0088 (International). The passcode for the telephonic replay is 10155375. If you have any questions, please contact GEO at 1-866-301-4436.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005843/en/


