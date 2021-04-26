General Mills to Webcast Force for Good Investor Event on May 25, 2021

,

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) plans to webcast its first-ever ESG investor event virtually on May 25, 2021, including a pre-recorded presentation and a live question and answer session with management. The event will highlight the Force for Good pillar of the company’s Accelerate strategy, focusing on how General Mills isregenerating the planet, improving food security, strengthening communities, and advancing inclusion among the company’s people and through its brands.The webcasted session will begin at 7:00 a.m. CT. Interested parties can access the webcast and supporting materials at [url="]www.generalmills.com%2Finvestors[/url].For more information on the company’s progress and commitments in areas of social and environmental importance, please refer to General Mills’ [url="]2021+Global+Responsibility+Report[/url]which was released on April 22, 2021.General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

