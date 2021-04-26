Coinbase to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. PT.The live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.coinbase.com[/url]. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The Company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, we offer a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.

