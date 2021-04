PQ Group Holdings Announces Secondary Offering of 12,500,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

[email protected]

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PQG) (the “Company”) today announced that certain of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) intend to offer for sale 12,500,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,875,000 additional shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by the Company.Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities and Credit Suisse are serving as the joint lead book-running managers of the offering. BMO Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and KeyBanc Capital Markets are also serving as book-running managers of the offering. C.L. King & Associates are serving as a co-manager of the offering.An automatic shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the offering of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 26, 2021 and became effective upon filing. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus included in that registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference in that registration statement as well as the prospectus supplement related to this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url]. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146) or Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York NY, 10005, by telephone at 1-800-503-4611 or by email at [email protected] This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time prior to notice of its acceptance given after the effective date.PQ Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, chemicals and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.We have three uniquely positioned specialty businesses:provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry;serves the packaging and engineering plastics and the global refining, petrochemical and emissions control industries; andsupplies diverse product end uses, including personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products.Nahla A. Azmy(610) 651-4561This press release includes statements that express our opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “projects,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or “anticipates,” or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, including risks and uncertainties relating to the consummation of the proposed offering by the Selling Stockholders and the risks identified, or incorporated by reference, in the prospectus supplement or accompanying prospectus.

